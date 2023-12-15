TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 5)

Centre Sydney Gregson struggled to hide her pride, as she prepares to make her 50th appearance for the club this weekend against Leicester Tigers Women.

The livewire centre has been in scintillating form so far this season and she expressed her satisfaction at reaching a half century of appearances for Saracens Women.

"I am super proud to make my 50th appearance for the club. I feel like I’ve been at Sarries for ages but have been sidelined for a long period of that, so it’s special to reach that landmark."

It's been a stunning start to the season for Saracens, with three bonus-point victories to start the league campaign. After a successful cup run that also saw Sarries secure top spot in their pool, Gregson was quick to highlight the positivity within the group at this early stage of the campaign.

"We’ve had a dream start to the season and things feel hugely positive as a squad. I feel like we are really driving forward and it’s exciting to see where we could push to. For me personally, it’s been great to have had a tough pre season straight into lots of game time; after injuries and niggles over the past few seasons that consistency of training and matches has been important."

Two weeks on from victory over Harlequins Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made six changes to the starting XV.

Up front, Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose continue at prop, with Bryony Field starting her first Allianz PWR match in Saracens colours.

In the second-row, Scotland international Louise McMillan comes in for her first appearance of the season, alongside Emma Taylor who is promoted from the bench.

There's also been several changes in the back-row, with Grace Moore starting her first match of the season at blindside flanker, alongside Sharifa Kasolo and Sophie de Goede, who starts at number 8 for the first time since returning to North London.

Leanne Infante starts at scrum-half, alongside Amelia MacDougall, who continues in the 10 shirt.

Lotte Clapp, Paige Farries and Jess Breach will look to continue their development as a back three unit, whilst Sydney Gregson will make her 50th appearance for the club, as she continues in the centres alongside Sophie Bridger.

Amongst the replacements, Carmen Tremelling is set for her Saracens debut, as she joins May Campbell and fellow former Warrior Akina Gondwe in providing front-row cover.

Fi McIntosh could also make her first appearance of the season, whilst co-captain Marlie Packer is poised to make an impact off the bench.

Talented young scrum-half Tori Sellors is another who is set to make their debut for the club, alongside Beth Blacklock, who is named in the 23 for the first time since joining from Harlequins in the summer.

There is also a welcome return to the side for Scotland international Coreen Grant, who will look to add her pace from the bench.

With no match last weekend, the rest week provided the squad with a chance to bond off the pitch, which Gregson believes will serve them well for the rest of the season, starting with Tigers tomorrow.

"With no game last weekend I think we utilised the time well and took the opportunity to build on our off pitch connections and togetherness. This will serve us well when we have tough moments on the pitch. Leicester will be another challenge for us. They’ve got lots of quality players and are a team we haven’t faced before, so I think it will be an exciting, fast game."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers Women:

1. Kelsey Clifford

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. ⁠Donna Rose

4. ⁠Louise McMillan

5. ⁠Emma Taylor

6. ⁠Grace Moore

7. ⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8. ⁠Sophie de Goede

9. ⁠Leanne Infante

10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

11. ⁠Lotte Clapp (co-captain)

12. ⁠Sophie Bridger

13. ⁠Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Paige Farries

15. ⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. ⁠May Campbell

17. ⁠Akina Gondwe

18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

19. ⁠Fi McIntosh

20. ⁠Marlie Packer (co-captain)

21. ⁠Tori Sellors

22. ⁠Beth Blacklock

23. ⁠Coreen Grant