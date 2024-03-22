Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (GPR - Rd 13)

22.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Faz1
Captain Owen Farrell says running out for his 250th Saracens appearance at The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index is an enormous honour.

The club captain will lead the team out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside his children in a special moment in front of a crowd of over 60,000 against Harlequins.

The Men in Black are back in Premiership action for the first time since January and welcome back their Six Nations stars for what is always one of the great days in the sporting calendar, with 18 internationals named in the matchday squad.

Mark McCall’s side could leapfrog their London rivals with a victory which would put them back on course for a top-two finish as we enter the business end of the season.

Mako Vunipola, Theo Dan and Christian Judge start in the front-row, with Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard combining in the second-row.

A back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Six Nations Player of the Tournament nominee Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola will be looking to get the side on the front-foot with their dynamism and ball-carrying prowess.

Ivan van Zyl will be in the number nine shirt with Farrell holding the keys to number 10 for his 250th appearance.

Nick Tompkins returns from Wales duty to start at inside centre, and he’ll have Lucio Cinti next to him in the midfield. Alex Lewington starts on the left wing, with Rotimi Segun on the right and Elliot Daly at full-back.

On the bench there is a wealth of experience to enter the action, with England captain Jamie George, Scotland star Andy Christie and the most capped Saracen Alex Goode all ready to add their quality.

Farrell is incredibly proud to be reaching this landmark on such a big day for the club.

“To be able to play that amount of games, especially with this group, is special. I’ve been here since I was 14, I’ve grown up at this place and my best mates are from here.

The Showdown is always a massive occasion, but to play my 250th game for the club on that occasion, with my friends and family around me watching, will be brilliant.

I’ve played there for a few years now and the occasion is massive. It’s nice to have a big one for such a milestone. Hopefully it will be something I can look back on and feel proud of.

Going into the back end of the season we’re looking forward to making it the best we can and there’s plenty of opportunities to do that.”

There are still a handful of tickets remaining! Book yours to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Theo Dan

3 Christian Judge

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Alex Lewington

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Tom Willis

21 Andy Christie

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Alex Goode

