Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH PREVIEW | Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 6)

21.03.24
Venterweb
Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is looking for her side to kick on again, after a positive victory over Team Bath last weekend.

Mavs’ second win of the season also coincided with Venter making her first start of the campaign, having recovered from injury and she admitted that she was thrilled to be back on court.

“Coming back from injury is still a process, but to finally be back on court for the full 60 minutes was brilliant. There’s still loads to work on, and my match fitness isn’t quite there yet, but it was a good start and I know there’s more to come.”

The victory was a statement one for Mavericks and Venter believes that her side are starting to put their structures in place on the court on a consistent basis.

“It was really important for us. We’re starting to really cement the structures we have and actually execute them on court now. We were pleased to get over the line.”

Sirens may be winless so far this campaign, but they drew a thriller with Mavericks back in pre-season. Scotland has been a place that Mavericks have notoriously struggled to secure a win in, and Venter knows that they will have to have to continue on their upward trajectory if they are to secure the victory.

“We’ve historically not done well when we’ve made the trip to Scotland! This is an important game for us to build consistent structures and be more consistent on court. We’ve made some adjustments, but we need to build on the performance against Bath. That win can’t be a one-off or a fluke. We need to find the consistency and we know there are going to be challenges. But the biggest challenge is going to be within us as a group. We need to keep our structures and not worry about what has come before.”

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan has talked about her side having a reset to their season and Venter admitted that some honest conversations had been had within the group, as they look to kick on and develop their game.

 “After the Loughborough game, we had a chat as players and some honest conversations. We were very proactive in terms of assessing what needed to change and improve and we’ve done that immediately. We recognise that these last two fixtures against Bath and now Sirens have very much been a reset to the season. We want to do well as a side. We had some mixed results to start the campaign, but we have a real perspective now on where we are as a team. We know where we want to be, and we want to come back from Scotland with a win.”

Saracens announce new partnership with Naked Wines

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Naked Wines as the Official Wine Partner of Saracens Men, Saracens Women and StoneX Stadium. The award-winning online wine retailer is backed by over 300,000 UK members and is the first Official Wine Partner of the Club. Naked Wines has committed to a multi-year partnership with […]

20.03.24
