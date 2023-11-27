The Interview | Andy Christie

A star in the making at academy level at the club, he has progressed nicely and taken the next step from England age grade honours to win five senior caps to date with Scotland.

He graduated through the academy and made his first senior appearance as a replacement for the South African World Cup winner, Schalk Burger. It was something of a passing on of the baton and Christie certainly hasn’t disappointed.

But how does he feel about the summer signing of Argentine World Cup flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and England international Tom Willis?

As if it wasn’t already hard enough to hold down a place in the Sarries back row against fierce opposition from Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl and Theo McFarland! And then, of course, those twin peaks from the second row, Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe, often enjoy a run out away from the boilerhouse of the scrum.

Young Toby Knight, a recent England U20 captain, is another back row man who has to contend with so much star-dust in every training session. But there’s the rub – it’s the competition that is the making of them.