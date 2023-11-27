Our Partners
A-Z | Ollie Hoskins

27.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Hoskins
Saracens V Gloucester Premiership Cup 2023/2024

This week, it's the turn of summer signing Ollie Hoskins to take on the A-Z challenge.

 

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
The Flash, for once I would like to know what it’s like to be fast.

B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?
Lebron James... and he still is! C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Just growing up with my brothers. They’re my best mates and we always caused chaos.

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Just growing up with my brothers. They’re my best mates and we always caused chaos.

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
A massive bowl of pasta and lots of garlic bread. Carbs on carbs!

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
History... I am a weirdo and enjoyed writing essays.

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?School of Rock... I know the lyrics to all the songs.

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola has some good moves on our trip to Rimini in pre-season.

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Greece, have been a few times with the wifey and it never disappoints!

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
I’m now sandwiched in between my two Argentinian amigos and they’re the best... before that I was next to KP and he constantly throws chat around. Much prefer Juany and Lucio!J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
KP for sure. Non stop chat and he’s always out to get someone.K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?Earlier the better! I am always an early riser so I hate waking up and having ages until kick off. My ideal game time would be around midday. Wake up, eat, walk the dog, then go play!

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One unfortunately. Although my wife’s first language is Welsh, so she’s taught me a fair bit of that.

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? Frank Ocean is my all time favourite artist. I listen to his album, Blonde, literally every day. Self Control of that album is the greatest song of all time, I believe.

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
Not really... maybe 3? I play that position, I’m the third child out of me and my brothers, and I’m born in March.

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Basketball... I am horrible at playing it, but I am obsessed with the NBA. I watch it more than rugby, listen to NBA podcasts/YouTube shows every day, and play fantasy NBA with all my mates back in Perth.

P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Tom Parton, he and I have played together since 2016 at London Irish. Dolly and I have shared some great memories over the years!

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Roti has some fresh gear! Stylish man for sure!

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Jonathan Majors, he’s quite a big actor and I met him at a coffee shop in Richmond when he was filming some Marvel stuff and we became mates. I got him tickets to one of my games a few years back and he got me and the wife Red Carpet tickets to one of his movie premiers in London... we were very out of place.

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Not really, I try and stay away from that stuff as I think it can set you up for failure!
T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Apart from my current lack of hair, when I was younger I had a massive blonde mullet for a while, until my school chopped it off when the new year started!
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Probably Tom Willis... everything that boy touches turns to gold, so I’m sure he’d come up with some magical solution!
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
I don’t post too much, but I’ll be on it probably more than I’d like to admit. The TikTok algorithm is a black hole sometimes!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Heights, and this irrational fear called Trypophobia; I hate lots small holes next to one another... the inside of a Pomegranate genuinely terrifies me.
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
I’m currently nursing my first ever one; broken thumb... not an ideal start to my time with a new club!

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Perth, Western Australia. All my family is English, but my brothers and I were born out there after my parents moved to Australia from the UK.

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Quite boring, but dogs. My German Shepherd, Bron, is the best thing in the world. Would take him over any animal!

