A-Z | Ollie Hoskins

This week, it's the turn of summer signing Ollie Hoskins to take on the A-Z challenge. A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

The Flash, for once I would like to know what it’s like to be fast. B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?

Lebron James... and he still is! C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Just growing up with my brothers. They're my best mates and we always caused chaos. D – Dish: What's your go-to pre-match meal?

A massive bowl of pasta and lots of garlic bread. Carbs on carbs! E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History... I am a weirdo and enjoyed writing essays. F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?School of Rock... I know the lyrics to all the songs.

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Manu Vunipola has some good moves on our trip to Rimini in pre-season. H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Greece, have been a few times with the wifey and it never disappoints! I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

I’m now sandwiched in between my two Argentinian amigos and they’re the best... before that I was next to KP and he constantly throws chat around. Much prefer Juany and Lucio!J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

KP for sure. Non stop chat and he’s always out to get someone.K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?Earlier the better! I am always an early riser so I hate waking up and having ages until kick off. My ideal game time would be around midday. Wake up, eat, walk the dog, then go play!