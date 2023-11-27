The Interview | Sophie de Goede

This was the perfect start to the campaign for Saracens Women, as they laid down an early season marker.

It was de Goede who led from the front too, as she scored a first-half brace to put herself side firmly on the front foot. Reflecting on the victory, the Canadian heaped praise on the defensive effort, whilst highlighting discipline as a point to improve on.

“We knew Loughborough would come out and start strong. They are a really athletic team, so I’m pleased with how we weathered their storm and then put them under pressure with some sucker punches of our own. We definitely need to work on our discipline, but it’s a good start and something to really build from.”

After a stop-start first half, the second period was incredibly clinical from Saracens, as they ran in five tries to coast to victory. De Goede focused on the desire for full-match performance from the side, highlighting how it had been a key focus in training.

“It’s something we’ve really been working on. I’ve only been in for a short time, but the focus has been on building momentum throughout every training session. We want to make sure that we impact the game throughout the full 80 minutes, and we did a really good job of doing that in the second half.”