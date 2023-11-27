The Interview | Sophie de Goede
This was the perfect start to the campaign for Saracens Women, as they laid down an early season marker.
It was de Goede who led from the front too, as she scored a first-half brace to put herself side firmly on the front foot. Reflecting on the victory, the Canadian heaped praise on the defensive effort, whilst highlighting discipline as a point to improve on.
“We knew Loughborough would come out and start strong. They are a really athletic team, so I’m pleased with how we weathered their storm and then put them under pressure with some sucker punches of our own. We definitely need to work on our discipline, but it’s a good start and something to really build from.”
After a stop-start first half, the second period was incredibly clinical from Saracens, as they ran in five tries to coast to victory. De Goede focused on the desire for full-match performance from the side, highlighting how it had been a key focus in training.
“It’s something we’ve really been working on. I’ve only been in for a short time, but the focus has been on building momentum throughout every training session. We want to make sure that we impact the game throughout the full 80 minutes, and we did a really good job of doing that in the second half.”
De Goede’s first spell in North London came during Covid, with the star unable to fully experience life as a Saracen. This time though, she has fully been able to experience the StoneX crowd, admitting that she’s already been loving her time back in black and red.
“I’ve only been here a short time, but it’s already been really special. The home crowd were massive, and I know they will be for us for the rest of the season.”
This afternoon, Saracens Women are on the road for the first time this season, as they head to Ealing. Whilst Sarries won the cup clash between these two sides
last month, the two teams will be vastly different this afternoon, with Trailfinders showing last weekend against Harlequins that they will be no pushovers this season.
“Trailfinders are going to be really tough. They’re new into the league and we know that they’ll have a point to prove. There’s a fair few Canadians on their side so it will be good to catch up with them and have a good contest. I’m looking forward to continuing to improve our performance and maximising what we can do. It’s a long season, but this was a really good start.”