Coming Next for Saracens

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, a 12 months that saw them regain the Premiership title at Twickenham against Sale Sharks and provide 13 players to various teams at the World Cup in France. The pursuit of another title is going well so far, but any extra support at home games would be greatly appreciated.

Perhaps your New Year resolution should be to get out more and come to watch first-hand world class club rugby – but only after you’ve joined in the festive fun this Christmas.

December sees the newly branded Investec Champions Cup return. Mark McCall’s men head to Pretoria to meet the Vodacom Bulls at the iconic Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 9 December, while high-flying Connacht are the visitors to StoneX in the second round on 16 December (1.00pm kick-off).

Before heading into Europe, however, there will be a Premiership match against Northampton Saints to prepare for on 2 December (4.30pm kick-off) – another unmissable fixture that always produces high-octane rugby.