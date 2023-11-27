Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Coming Next for Saracens

27.11.23


Next Up
Saracens V Bristol Bears Rugby Union 2023/2024

IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND THE RIGHT CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR YOUR LOVED ONES, THEN WHAT ABOUT A TRIP FOR A SPECTACULAR DAY OUT AT THE STONEX STADIUM FOR THE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP CLASH AGAINST NEWCASTLE FALCONS ON SUNDAY, 30 DECEMBER.

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, a 12 months that saw them regain the Premiership title at Twickenham against Sale Sharks and provide 13 players to various teams at the World Cup in France. The pursuit of another title is going well so far, but any extra support at home games would be greatly appreciated.

Perhaps your New Year resolution should be to get out more and come to watch first-hand world class club rugby – but only after you’ve joined in the festive fun this Christmas.

December sees the newly branded Investec Champions Cup return. Mark McCall’s men head to Pretoria to meet the Vodacom Bulls at the iconic Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 9 December, while high-flying Connacht are the visitors to StoneX in the second round on 16 December (1.00pm kick-off).

Before heading into Europe, however, there will be a Premiership match against Northampton Saints to prepare for on 2 December (4.30pm kick-off) – another unmissable fixture that always produces high-octane rugby.

 

27.11.23


Sdg

The Interview | Sophie de Goede

This was the perfect start to the campaign for Saracens Women, as they laid down an early season marker. It was de Goede who led from the front too, as she scored a first-half brace to put herself side firmly on the front foot. Reflecting on the victory, the Canadian heaped praise on the defensive […]

27.11.23


Hoskins

A-Z | Ollie Hoskins

This week, it's the turn of summer signing Ollie Hoskins to take on the A-Z challenge.   A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? The Flash, for once I would like to know what it’s like to be fast. B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing […]

27.11.23



