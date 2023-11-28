Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Wyrwas awarded Red Roses contract

28.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ella
Wales V England Tiktok Women's Six Nations

Saracens Women's scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has been awarded a Red Roses contract, after a stellar year in national colours.

Wyrwas’ six England caps have all been earned in a superb 2023 which has seen the 24-year-old contribute to a Grand Slam TikTok Women’s Six Nations title and success in the inaugural WXV competition.

Scoring her maiden try against Australia in October, the Saracens nine’s desire to enrich her performance makes her a deserving recipient of a Red Roses contract.

Hayter added: “Ella has taken the international opportunities during the 2023 Six Nations, and this year’s WXV with both hands.

“She has brought her club form into the Red Roses environment and continues to grow and develop. We are looking forward to working with Ella as a centrally contracted player and continue to see her exciting talent evolve.”

Wyrwas will reunite with her international teammates in January 2024 as John Mitchell leads his first training camp as head coach ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.

Following last season’s record-breaking crowd against France at Twickenham Stadium, the Red Roses will once again host a standalone fixture at the home of English Rugby. Ireland will provide the visitors on Saturday, 20 April (KO 14:15).

News

See all news
Headliner

Shawbrook Bank to be the official naming partner of The Headliner

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as the official naming partner of The Headliner. As part of the agreement, Saracens Mavericks’ first ever fixture at OVO Arena Wembley will be known as The Headliner in Association with Shawbrook Bank. In light of their recent renewal with Saracens, Shawbrook has committed to becoming the […]

28.11.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Ella

Wyrwas awarded Red Roses contract

Saracens Women's scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has been awarded a Red Roses contract, after a stellar year in national colours. Wyrwas’ six England caps have all been earned in a superb 2023 which has seen the 24-year-old contribute to a Grand Slam TikTok Women’s Six Nations title and success in the inaugural WXV competition. Scoring her […]

28.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Next Up

Coming Next for Saracens

IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND THE RIGHT CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR YOUR LOVED ONES, THEN WHAT ABOUT A TRIP FOR A SPECTACULAR DAY OUT AT THE STONEX STADIUM FOR THE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP CLASH AGAINST NEWCASTLE FALCONS ON SUNDAY, 30 DECEMBER. That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, a […]

27.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners