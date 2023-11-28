Wyrwas awarded Red Roses contract

Saracens Women's scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has been awarded a Red Roses contract, after a stellar year in national colours.

Wyrwas’ six England caps have all been earned in a superb 2023 which has seen the 24-year-old contribute to a Grand Slam TikTok Women’s Six Nations title and success in the inaugural WXV competition.

Scoring her maiden try against Australia in October, the Saracens nine’s desire to enrich her performance makes her a deserving recipient of a Red Roses contract.

Hayter added: “Ella has taken the international opportunities during the 2023 Six Nations, and this year’s WXV with both hands.

“She has brought her club form into the Red Roses environment and continues to grow and develop. We are looking forward to working with Ella as a centrally contracted player and continue to see her exciting talent evolve.”

Wyrwas will reunite with her international teammates in January 2024 as John Mitchell leads his first training camp as head coach ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.

Following last season’s record-breaking crowd against France at Twickenham Stadium, the Red Roses will once again host a standalone fixture at the home of English Rugby. Ireland will provide the visitors on Saturday, 20 April (KO 14:15).