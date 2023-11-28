Shawbrook Bank to be the official naming partner of The Headliner

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as the official naming partner of The Headliner.

As part of the agreement, Saracens Mavericks’ first ever fixture at OVO Arena Wembley will be known as The Headliner in Association with Shawbrook Bank.

In light of their recent renewal with Saracens, Shawbrook has committed to becoming the Lead Partner of the Saracens Mavericks for the upcoming 2024 season. The partnership will see Saracens Official Banking partner positioned on the front of the dress for the next four seasons.

The fixture on 7th April is set to be a huge occasion in the netball calendar, as Saracens Mavericks lock horns with former champions Manchester Thunder.

There is international talent all over the court, with England Roses Vicki Oyesola and Ellie Rattu coming up against international teammate Imogen Allison for Manchester Thunder.

Drama is guaranteed throughout, with two sides that have designs on reaching the play-offs going head-to-head.

As part of the deal, the Shawbrook Bank logo will be seen throughout the arena on matchday and in the build-up to the game itself, as well as appearing on all promotional material for the event.

Shawbrook will also be the naming rights partner of our Headliner Support Act, as teams from around the local area compete for the chance to play on court ahead of the Headliner itself.

Saracens Commercial Director, Lucy Englander, commented:

“For the past few seasons, Shawbrook has been at the heart of supporting our women’s game. Their commitment to the Mavericks has been unparalleled and we are delighted to have them onboard as Headline Partner for this event. Thank you to the awesome team at Shawbrook for continuing to support a game that we love, on one of the biggest stages!”

Shawbrook’s Group Marketing Director, Stuart Kerr added:

“Shawbrook’s relationship with the Saracens family continues to go from strength-to-strength, and we were proud to extend our partnership with Mavericks Netball over the summer to become “Lead Partner” from the 2024 season. The sport is rapidly on the rise, attracting growing and hugely passionate audiences across both Super league and international stages, which makes netball a very exciting proposition for everyone involved in the game. Along with our on-going support of Saracens Women’s Rugby, at Shawbrook we’re looking forward to working hard to help attract new audiences and new grass roots players to netball and to support the continued growth and evolution of the elite game. The Big Game fixture, and the U13’s schools tournament leading up to it, is an exciting step forward for both the Mavericks franchise and the elite game, and we look forward to seeing the impact of our support next year as netball takes centre stage at the fantastic OVO Arena.”

Shawbrook’s support across a range of promotions and activations is designed to enhance the matchday experience, as we look to create a celebration of netball at OVO Arena Wembley.

Tickets are on sale now for what promises to be a huge event.