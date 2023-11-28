Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Under 17's Trial Day at Saracens!

28.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
News1
17s

Want to be a future Saracens star? We're hosting an open day to find the next set of first team stars!

  • Date: Kent 15th Feb & Herts + Essex 20th February
  • Times and exact location will be communicated by 9th February.
  • Nomination window closes Friday 2nd February 9am (or before if at capacity).
  • Link to sign up: https://forms.gle/xQmP5aujYDno6tca7

We understand that talent development is a non-linear journey. Players will develop at different rates and at different times. We want to ensure the door is always open for young, aspiring players to come into our Academy. Our U17 Open trial is a brilliant opportunity for coaches and teachers to nominate these players.

Our recruitment model is based around four pillars:

  1. Behaviours: How hard-working, committed, disciplined or tough is the individual?
  2. Skill: What skillset does the individual have? This can be fundamental game skills (i.e., skills everyone needs to play the game, such as catch pass, tackle, carry and breakdown) or positional skills (i.e., scrum half passing, front row scrummaging)
  3. Game IQ: How well does the individual recognise and adapt to the time and space afforded to them? How quickly do they see visual cues or triggers that support their decision making?
  4. Athletic potential: How does the individual physically impact games? For example, top-end speed, acceleration, change of direction, lateral movement, abrasive in contact, set-piece demands such as jumping or lifting in the lineout.

If an individual meets at least one of the above pillars, we would love to see what they can bring to our environment!

News

See all news
News1

Under 17's Trial Day at Saracens!

Want to be a future Saracens star? We're hosting an open day to find the next set of first team stars! Date: Kent 15th Feb & Herts + Essex 20th February Times and exact location will be communicated by 9th February. Nomination window closes Friday 2nd February 9am (or before if at capacity). Link to […]

28.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Headliner

Shawbrook Bank to be the official naming partner of The Headliner

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as the official naming partner of The Headliner. As part of the agreement, Saracens Mavericks’ first ever fixture at OVO Arena Wembley will be known as The Headliner in Association with Shawbrook Bank. In light of their recent renewal with Saracens, Shawbrook has committed to becoming the […]

28.11.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Ella

Wyrwas awarded Red Roses contract

Saracens Women's scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has been awarded a Red Roses contract, after a stellar year in national colours. Wyrwas’ six England caps have all been earned in a superb 2023 which has seen the 24-year-old contribute to a Grand Slam TikTok Women’s Six Nations title and success in the inaugural WXV competition. Scoring her […]

28.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners