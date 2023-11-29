Andy Christie nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month

Andy Christie has been rewarded for his brilliant form by being nominated for the Gallagher Player of the Month Award.

The following four players have been shortlisted:

Andy Christie (Saracens)

Tyrone Green (Harlequins)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Arron Reed (Sale Sharks)

To cast your vote for Gallagher Player of the Month, click here:

The shortlist was voted for by a panel of media professionals.

The judges for the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season are: Ali Eykyn (TNT Sports), Ugo Monye (BBC, TNT Sports), Jill Douglas (ITV, BBC), Ashleigh Wilmot (Eurosport, TNT Sports), Rugby Inside Line, Alex Lowe (The Times), Hugh Godwin (i), Nick Mullins (TNT Sports) and Chris Jones (BBC).