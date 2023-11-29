Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Andy Christie nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month

29.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Andre3
Andre1

Andy Christie has been rewarded for his brilliant form by being nominated for the Gallagher Player of the Month Award.

The following four players have been shortlisted:

Andy Christie (Saracens)
Tyrone Green (Harlequins)
Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)
Arron Reed (Sale Sharks)

To cast your vote for Gallagher Player of the Month, click here:

The shortlist was voted for by a panel of media professionals.

The judges for the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season are: Ali Eykyn (TNT Sports), Ugo Monye (BBC, TNT Sports), Jill Douglas (ITV, BBC), Ashleigh Wilmot (Eurosport, TNT Sports), Rugby Inside Line, Alex Lowe (The Times), Hugh Godwin (i), Nick Mullins (TNT Sports) and Chris Jones (BBC).

News

News1

Under 17's Trial Day at Saracens!

Want to be a future Saracens star? We're hosting an open day to find the next set of first team stars! Date: Kent 15th Feb & Herts + Essex 20th February Times and exact location will be communicated by 9th February. Nomination window closes Friday 2nd February 9am (or before if at capacity). Link to […]

28.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Headliner

Shawbrook Bank to be the official naming partner of The Headliner

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as the official naming partner of The Headliner. As part of the agreement, Saracens Mavericks’ first ever fixture at OVO Arena Wembley will be known as The Headliner in Association with Shawbrook Bank. In light of their recent renewal with Saracens, Shawbrook has committed to becoming the […]

28.11.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

