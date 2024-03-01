Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Showdown 4 | 50,000 Tickets Sold!

01.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
50k2
50k1

The turn of the month means just one thing... IT'S SHOWDOWN MONTH!

We can finally say that THIS MONTH we will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host our BIGGEST EVER Showdown as we take on Harlequins in Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 13!

This is the first round back in the Premiership post-Six Nations meaning all internationals will be up for selection, and ready to fight for those top 4 spots with just ONE POINT between the two teams.

With that in mind we have reached ANOTHER MILESTONE! We have now sold over 50,000 tickets to The Showdown 4, and more are flying off the shelves every day.

Click here to secure your seat before it's too late!

R13 Team News

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)

May Campbell is looking forward to finally getting back to competitive action, as Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for Sunday's clash with Leicester Tigers. After three weeks without a game, the next two matches against Leicester and Bristol could go a long way to determining how the rest of the season goes. Campbell is […]

01.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Nsl Rd3

MATCH PREVIEW | Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 3)

Wing Defence Aliyah Zaranyika is expecting a tough challenge against a cohesive Surrey Storm outfit on Saturday evening. Last season’s semi-finalists haven’t won either of their opening two games this season, but they will no doubt be right in the mix for the play-off places come the end of the season. Zaranyika is expecting their […]

01.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

