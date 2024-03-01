TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)

May Campbell is looking forward to finally getting back to competitive action, as Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for Sunday's clash with Leicester Tigers.

After three weeks without a game, the next two matches against Leicester and Bristol could go a long way to determining how the rest of the season goes.

Campbell is excited to return to the field, and challenged her side to focus on their execution heading into Sunday's fixture.

"I can’t wait to take to the field again with the girls. We have had a lot to review from The Duel and the big focus is on executing things better this weekend."

The hooker is all too aware that there is a lot riding on the next two fixtures, and she is expecting Leicester to bring something a bit unexpected to the party in North London.

"These next two matches are ⁠⁠hugely important. We want to continue to build on the momentum from the season so far and have two tough games coming up. Leicester have a great box of tricks, so you never really know what to expect from them, they bring physicality and flare so we need to try to nullify those threats."

Ahead of this one, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has shuffled his side since their last outing.

Up front, Akina Gondwe comes in for McKinley Hunt, with Campbell and Donna Rose making up the rest of the front-row.

It's an all-Scottish second-row, with Fi McIntosh packing down alongside Louise McMillan, whilst Georgia Evans moves into the back-row, alongside Sharifa Kasolo and Poppy Cleall.

In the backs, Leanne Infante starts alongside Zoe Harrison, with the Red Rose starting for the first time since round two against Trailfinders.

In the centres, Sophie Bridger returns to the starting XV alongside Sydney Gregson, whilst co-captain Lotte Clapp is joined by Coreen Grant and Paige Farries in the back three.

Amongst the replacements, Carmen Tremelling could make her first appearance since the last outing against Leicester, with Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford providing the additional front-row cover.

Emma Taylor and co-captain Marlie Packer provide the additional cover in the pack, with Tori Sellors, Beth Blacklock and Jess Breach ready to make an impact in the backs.

Campbell insists that the three week break has served her side well, as they have continued to build in training, as she explained that she is itching to finally get back out on the pitch this weekend.

"We have been working hard despite not playing, it’s great to be able to reset over the last few weekends. We've enjoyed watching the men’s Six Nations, but we are raring to get back out there and put in a strong performance."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach