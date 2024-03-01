Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)

01.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R13 Team News
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

May Campbell is looking forward to finally getting back to competitive action, as Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for Sunday's clash with Leicester Tigers.

After three weeks without a game, the next two matches against Leicester and Bristol could go a long way to determining how the rest of the season goes.

Campbell is excited to return to the field, and challenged her side to focus on their execution heading into Sunday's fixture.

"I can’t wait to take to the field again with the girls. We have had a lot to review from The Duel and the big focus is on executing things better this weekend."

The hooker is all too aware that there is a lot riding on the next two fixtures, and she is expecting Leicester to bring something a bit unexpected to the party in North London.

"These next two matches are ⁠⁠hugely important. We want to continue to build on the momentum from the season so far and have two tough games coming up. Leicester have a great box of tricks, so you never really know what to expect from them, they bring physicality and flare so we need to try to nullify those threats."

Ahead of this one, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has shuffled his side since their last outing.

Up front, Akina Gondwe comes in for McKinley Hunt, with Campbell and Donna Rose making up the rest of the front-row.

It's an all-Scottish second-row, with Fi McIntosh packing down alongside Louise McMillan, whilst Georgia Evans moves into the back-row, alongside Sharifa Kasolo and Poppy Cleall.

In the backs, Leanne Infante starts alongside Zoe Harrison, with the Red Rose starting for the first time since round two against Trailfinders.

In the centres, Sophie Bridger returns to the starting XV alongside Sydney Gregson, whilst co-captain Lotte Clapp is joined by Coreen Grant and Paige Farries in the back three.

Amongst the replacements, Carmen Tremelling could make her first appearance since the last outing against Leicester, with Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford providing the additional front-row cover.

Emma Taylor and co-captain Marlie Packer provide the additional cover in the pack, with Tori Sellors, Beth Blacklock and Jess Breach ready to make an impact in the backs.

Campbell insists that the three week break has served her side well, as they have continued to build in training, as she explained that she is itching to finally get back out on the pitch this weekend.

"We have been working hard despite not playing, it’s great to be able to reset over the last few weekends. We've enjoyed watching the men’s Six Nations, but we are raring to get back out there and put in a strong performance."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

