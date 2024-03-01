Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 3)

01.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Nsl Rd3
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Wing Defence Aliyah Zaranyika is expecting a tough challenge against a cohesive Surrey Storm outfit on Saturday evening.

Last season’s semi-finalists haven’t won either of their opening two games this season, but they will no doubt be right in the mix for the play-off places come the end of the season.

Zaranyika is expecting their attack to pose some serious questions to her side at the weekend, but remained confident that her side had the tools at their disposal to take their chances.

“They are a really good team and they are really strong across the board. They’re so cohesive, especially in attack. They’ve played together for a while, and they’ve got target shooters which will pose a challenge for every side in the league, but I think we’ve got the strength in our group to combat them.”

Last weekend, Mavericks secured a first win of the season against Leeds Rhinos and Zaranyika was delighted with how her side had stuck to their structure throughout the game.

“We were all ecstatic to win against Rhinos. It was a great result but the thing we were most pleased with was how we stuck to our processes and stuck to the gameplan. That was a really great match for us and has given us something to really work from building into this weekend.”

After an opening day draw, Mavericks’ performance went up a gear against Leeds, with Zaranyika admitting that her side had learnt a lot between round one and round two.

“We looked to finetune things and get the gameplan in place against Rhinos. I know we had several pre-season matches, but how it feels on court is very different when you’re playing league matches. We learnt a lot from the Dragons game and were really able to use that against Leeds. Now, we need to look to keep doing that moving forward.”

Tomorrow evening’s clash will be a local derby and Zaranyika explained that playing in that sort of match definitely upped the excitement within the group.

“Every game is important, but it always adds something playing against a local rival. Storm are a really tough team, which makes it a big match whenever you play them but knowing that you’re playing against a local rival does add something extra to the game. We want to go out there and show that we can compete and win.”

