Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Owen Farrell to depart Saracens at the end of the 2023/24 season

28.02.24
Faz1
Saracens can today confirm that Owen Farrell will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

As confirmed recently, the most important thing is for Owen to put himself and his family’s well-being first.

Owen and his family are incredibly special to Saracens and always will be. This may be farewell but it is not goodbye.

We will of course be announcing a number of ways to honour someone who has been so fundamental to the fabric and success of this club before the end of the season, including his 250th appearance at The Showdown 4 on Saturday 23rd March.

“Owen joined Saracens at 14, and everyone at the club knows we have been privileged to work with a once-in-a-generation player.

A fierce competitor on the field, a loving teammate and a family man off it, Owen has been the heartbeat of Saracens since his senior debut and central to all the club has achieved.

We can’t wait for the next phase of this season with Owen and to see him enjoy the opportunity that is ahead of him. He will always be part of the Saracens family.” Said Director of Rugby, Mark McCall.

Farrell had these words for everyone associated with the club.

“It is tough to be leaving a place that has been my home since I was 14. This is where I’ve grown up, met a lot of my friends and of course started my family.

It has been a difficult decision but it is an exciting one for our family. It has never been something we have thought about before, but for the first time ever we thought it would be good to go and experience something different, and the time feels right.

Saracens is a very difficult place to leave. The club have been fantastic with us, and it really counts for something when they care about nothing but the person.

I have loved everything about this place, the people especially, and I’ll always be thankful to the fans who support us every weekend.

It has never been taken for granted playing for this club. Going in to the back end of the year we are looking to make it the best we can, and I can’t wait to enjoy that over the coming months.”

Want to celebrate what will be Owen's 250th match for the club? Book your tickets for The Showdown 4 NOW!

Press Notes | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 13)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry feels that having all four matches available to watch this weekend is a big step forward for domestic women’s rugby. As part of the SuperPWR weekend, two matches will be live on TNT Sports, with the other two, including Saracens’ match, streamed on YouTube. Austerberry feels that accessibility and close […]

01.03.24
50k2

The Showdown 4 | 50,000 Tickets Sold!

The turn of the month means just one thing... IT'S SHOWDOWN MONTH! We can finally say that THIS MONTH we will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host our BIGGEST EVER Showdown as we take on Harlequins in Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 13! This is the first round back in the Premiership post-Six Nations […]

01.03.24
R13 Team News

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)

May Campbell is looking forward to finally getting back to competitive action, as Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for Sunday's clash with Leicester Tigers. After three weeks without a game, the next two matches against Leicester and Bristol could go a long way to determining how the rest of the season goes. Campbell is […]

01.03.24
