Owen Farrell to depart Saracens at the end of the 2023/24 season

Saracens can today confirm that Owen Farrell will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

As confirmed recently, the most important thing is for Owen to put himself and his family’s well-being first.

Owen and his family are incredibly special to Saracens and always will be. This may be farewell but it is not goodbye.

We will of course be announcing a number of ways to honour someone who has been so fundamental to the fabric and success of this club before the end of the season, including his 250th appearance at The Showdown 4 on Saturday 23rd March.

“Owen joined Saracens at 14, and everyone at the club knows we have been privileged to work with a once-in-a-generation player.

A fierce competitor on the field, a loving teammate and a family man off it, Owen has been the heartbeat of Saracens since his senior debut and central to all the club has achieved.

We can’t wait for the next phase of this season with Owen and to see him enjoy the opportunity that is ahead of him. He will always be part of the Saracens family.” Said Director of Rugby, Mark McCall.

Farrell had these words for everyone associated with the club.

“It is tough to be leaving a place that has been my home since I was 14. This is where I’ve grown up, met a lot of my friends and of course started my family.

It has been a difficult decision but it is an exciting one for our family. It has never been something we have thought about before, but for the first time ever we thought it would be good to go and experience something different, and the time feels right.

Saracens is a very difficult place to leave. The club have been fantastic with us, and it really counts for something when they care about nothing but the person.

I have loved everything about this place, the people especially, and I’ll always be thankful to the fans who support us every weekend.

It has never been taken for granted playing for this club. Going in to the back end of the year we are looking to make it the best we can, and I can’t wait to enjoy that over the coming months.”

