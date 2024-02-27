MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 2)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan was incredibly proud of her team as they rebounded from the opening day draw, to secure victory over Leeds Rhinos.

In a close match, Mavericks were able to overcome the edgy moments to post their first win of the season, and Buchanan had a big grin on her face post-match.

“That victory definitely feels nice,” she said. “I’m smiling this week because we came away with the win! I have to say, this team - the work they put in and the things we fixed this week - I am so lucky to have a group that can adapt as quickly as this group does. It’s an absolute privilege to work with these guys and there's still so much more to come. They deserve that win because of the work they put in and the adaptability they had in that game, I’m really proud of them.”

Buchanan was particularly proud about how the team had taken the learnings from pre-season and last week’s draw against Cardiff Dragons to secure the three points against a spirited Rhinos side.

“It’s really pleasing to see that we were smarter on the ball in terms of decision making. At the start of the third quarter, some questions were asked and I'm not sure we anticipated that change quite as much. But we’ve been looking at decision making this week and making sure we’re seeing more than one thing, so really proud of that.”

A particular highlight was Mavericks shooting pair Emma Thacker and Kira Rothwell, who both played their part.

“We’ve got two great shooters,” Buchanan added. “These guys have real quality, in terms of what they offer and what they’re great at. To keep quiet one of the best defenders in the world in Geva Mentor, is no mean feat and it just goes to show what they’re capable of."

“The confidence in the circle that Emma Thacker showed was outstanding and the variety she gave today was absolutely world class. She will hopefully start to believe how good she is now, it's just waiting to come out with her. She has a lot of creativity that is untapped. Her and Kira are building a nice partnership - there’s so much more to come from them.”

An away day at Surrey Sports Park awaits Mavericks next week and Buchanan is excited about the challenge it will pose her side.

“Surrey Storm had a strong opening week, but we’ve got a good plan leading into this week. We’ll be straight into training Monday morning to start hitting that game hard. We’re going to have to be at our best and we’re going to need to do our prep to beat them because they’re a strong tight unit. We’re really looking forward to that challenge, we can’t wait for it.”

Words by Ayisha Gulati.