Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Round Up | Scotland succeed in Calcutta classic

26.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Andy1
Jamie2

Andy Christie earned the bragging rights at Murrayfield as Scotland came from behind to register their fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup.

Christie came off the bench to see out a 30-21 win for the Scots, which has brought them right back in to contention for the tournament.

Jamie George captained the side again on an emotional day for him, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl also started, Elliot Daly played a huge role in setting up George Furbank's try, and Theo Dan also came off the bench.

Nick Tompkins started for Wales in their defeat in Dublin on a tough day for Warren Gatland's men.

Olly Hartley also got a taste of international action, as he featured for England 'A' in their 91-5 win over Portugal in Leicester.

There is now another fallow week in the Six Nations, before it returns in a fortnight with a blockbuster clash between England and Ireland at Twickenham.

Want to see them all in action when they return? Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!

Theo2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 31-19 Leinster Rugby

Saracens Men returned to action in style with an impressive 31-19 victory over Leinster at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black were back out on the pitch for the first time since the last weekend of January, and it looked like they had never been away as they scored five tries and played some scintillating […]

23.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

