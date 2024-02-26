Six Nations Round Up | Scotland succeed in Calcutta classic

Andy Christie earned the bragging rights at Murrayfield as Scotland came from behind to register their fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup.

Christie came off the bench to see out a 30-21 win for the Scots, which has brought them right back in to contention for the tournament.

Jamie George captained the side again on an emotional day for him, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl also started, Elliot Daly played a huge role in setting up George Furbank's try, and Theo Dan also came off the bench.

Nick Tompkins started for Wales in their defeat in Dublin on a tough day for Warren Gatland's men.

Olly Hartley also got a taste of international action, as he featured for England 'A' in their 91-5 win over Portugal in Leicester.

There is now another fallow week in the Six Nations, before it returns in a fortnight with a blockbuster clash between England and Ireland at Twickenham.

