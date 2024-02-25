Our Partners
Press Notes | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 13)
Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry feels that having all four matches available to watch this weekend is a big step forward for domestic women’s rugby. As part of the SuperPWR weekend, two matches will be live on TNT Sports, with the other two, including Saracens’ match, streamed on YouTube. Austerberry feels that accessibility and close […]
The Showdown 4 | 50,000 Tickets Sold!
The turn of the month means just one thing... IT'S SHOWDOWN MONTH! We can finally say that THIS MONTH we will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host our BIGGEST EVER Showdown as we take on Harlequins in Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 13! This is the first round back in the Premiership post-Six Nations […]
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)
May Campbell is looking forward to finally getting back to competitive action, as Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for Sunday's clash with Leicester Tigers. After three weeks without a game, the next two matches against Leicester and Bristol could go a long way to determining how the rest of the season goes. Campbell is […]