MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 53-44 Leeds Rhinos (NSL Rd 2)

Saracens Mavericks secured their first win of the 2024 Netball Super League in front of a sold out home crowd at HSV, as Emma Thacker inspired her side to an impressive victory.

After last week’s draw to Cardiff Dragons, it was crucial that Mavericks could get a win under their belts in their quest for the top four this season.

Whilst they ended every quarter ahead, in the edgy moments of the match, Camilla Buchanan's side were able to make big interceptions, quick runs and great decisions, which ultimately made the difference.

With an unchanged line-up from last weekend’s season opener, it was clear to see the faith that the Head Coach has in her group of players.

As Emma Thacker netted Mavericks’ first goal at HSV this season, it was met with a huge roar from the fans who had been eagerly anticipating their team’s return to home soil.

An early turnover saw Mavericks race ahead, with Thacker seeming to grow in confidence and accuracy over the quarter, if that was even possible!

Mavs continued their intensity all over the court to get themselves four up after the first fifteen.

The second quarter started well as Mavs fought hard, with Ellie Rattu and Georgia Lees working the ball up the court in stunning fashion, to allow the shooters to do what they do best.

Mavs were impressing in defence too, with Vicki Oyesola continuing her fine form at the start of the season. The Goal Defence was blocking, intercepting and generally causing issues for the opposition throughout, as she showed no mercy against her former employers.

The second quarter ended with a Rothwell goal with just five seconds on the clock, after a brilliant bit of time management to get the ball up the court quickly - a clear learning from last week.

The third quarter started well for Rhinos though, as they narrowed the gap to just one after early turnovers, but Mavs remained unfazed and stuck to their game plan.

Razia Quashie and Oyesola did enough to put Rhinos’ shooters off their rhythm and prevent the away side from making it all square.

In another on the whistle moment, Thacker netted with less than twenty seconds to go at the end of the third quarter, leaving Mavs two up with fifteen minutes to play.

Mavs regrouped at the start of the fourth, with captain Jodie Gibson leading from the front with some first-class interceptions, and her team followed from there.

It was clear to see the effort all the players were putting in, from their runs to their defending, clearly spurred on from the near-win last week.

Lees ran hard until the whistle to ensure she found space in the attacking third and supported her shooters phenomenally well throughout the match.

With the home crowd cheering, chanting and whistling them on, Mavs kept their cool when it mattered most, ensuring they came out with a win.

A special mention to Kira Rothwell, who supported Thacker in attack beautifully, finding pockets of space and scoring with style when Thacker was being double marked at times.

Mavs’ shooting duo were truly sensational, especially considering they were playing against one of the most experienced and iconic keepers in the world in Geva Mentor.

Mavericks take on local rivals Surrey Storm next weekend, a match in which Buchanan will be hoping for more of the same passion and fight.

Report by Ayisha Gulati.