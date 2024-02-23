MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 31-19 Leinster Rugby

Saracens Men returned to action in style with an impressive 31-19 victory over Leinster at StoneX Stadium.

The Men in Black were back out on the pitch for the first time since the last weekend of January, and it looked like they had never been away as they scored five tries and played some scintillating rugby in the process.

Sarries wasted no time in their first hit out for a month, and scored with just 90 seconds on the clock to start with a bang. Manu Vunipola’s monstrous kick to the corner gave them the field position, and then from the maul Hugh Tizard bungled over for the opening try. Vunipola’s touchline conversion made it 7-0.

Josh Hallett, who was returning to the side was having a growing influence on the game, and he gathered Tom Parton’s brilliant grubber before passing inside to Theo McFarland who could gallop clear from 25 metres and finish in acrobatic style for try number two.

The hosts were playing some scintillating rugby in the opening exchanges, and it got even better with 15 minutes gone as McFarland went over for his second of the evening. Tizard picked a great line to enter the 22, and his perfect left handed pass went straight to the Samoan who once again dived over in style. The conversion came back off the post, but the lead was already up to 19-0.

Leinster then started to press and a string of penalties right on the try-line seemed that a try was inevitable, but some outstanding defence followed by a turnover ensured the line stayed intact.

They then punished the Irish side seconds after with a wonder try from half way. Sean Maitland powered past four defenders but was hauled down just short, and then the ball was shifted from right to left and found Alex Lewington in acres who could dot down in the corner to make it 24-0 as we headed towards the half-hour mark.

Lucio Cinti was then inches away from try number five, but as he hacked a loose ball ahead, Henry Mcerlean won the foot race and cleared.

Tom Parton then won a foot race of his own to deny Leinster a score, and that meant the hosts went in at half time with a 24-0 advantage.

The Dubliners started the second half strongly and opened their account for the evening five minutes after the restart as Jason Jenkins stayed patient at the back of a maul and drove over from just a metre out. The conversion went wide, meaning Sarries still held a 19 point lead.

Sarries, who had made a whole host of changes were looking to get their rhythm back, and it nearly came when Lewington was in space on the left wing but his chip inside was gathered by Sam Prendergast and the visitors got the mark.

Leinster then got their second to bring themselves back in to contention. A lovely flat ball from Prendergast sent them through a gap, and the pass inside to Scott Penny saw him run straight under the posts. Prendergast’s conversion cut the lead to 12 with 20 minutes remaining.

Tobias Elliott then nearly put some much needed daylight between the sides as he gathered a chip forward from Aled Davies, put just as he went to put it down he was tackled and the ball went forward.

Hallett then delivered that daylight with a beautiful dummy just outside the 22 which fooled almost everyone in the defence, and then he could turn on the afterburners and race away with no one ahead of him. Vunipola then added the extras, making it 31-12 and allowing the hosts to breathe easier.

Leinster hit back just a minute later as Brian Deeny stretched over from a maul, and Prendergast’s conversion once again cut the deficit to 12 points.

Callum Hunter-Hill was then sent to the sin-bin as Leinster continued to push, but then crucially Sarries got a much-needed breakdown penalty to ease the relentless pressure coming their way.

The hosts then sensibly reverted to their kicking game to see out the closing stages, and they could celebrate a confidence boosting win as they look towards the return of their title pursuit.

