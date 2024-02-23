MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (NSL Rd 2)

⁠Goal Attack Kira Rothwell is relishing being back at HSV this weekend.

After a pulsating draw against Cardiff Dragons in last weekend’s Season Opener, Rothwell is thrilled to be back in the home comforts of HSV.

“I’m so excited to be back at home. Alongside playing at the big arenas, home games at HSV are always up there as my favourites because of the amazing crowd and fan engagement that we get.”

The Dragons match ebbed and flowed throughout, with the lead changing hands several times. Mavericks fought back to lead at the break, but Rothwell has challenged her side to keep hold of momentum when they get themselves into winning positions.

“We had a great fight back from our slow start but now we need to be able to push on when we get the lead.”

Heading into this week’s match, Rothwell wants her side to look at how they can be more consistent in terms of their passing structures.

“In attack we’ve had a look at our centre pass structures and how we can make it easier for ourselves and I think the Rhinos game will be a great opportunity for us to try and nail some of these.”

Rhinos suffered an opening day defeat, but they are a quality side who will post a tactical and physical threat to Mavericks tomorrow afternoon.

Rothwell wants to see her side play to their strengths throughout the match, as well continuing to build on the positive defensive work that was evident against Dragons.

“Leeds have got strong threats at both ends of the court. It’s a challenge that we’re really excited for. We definitely want to start strong. In the shooting end we’ve been looking at ways to open each other up more and keep playing to our strengths so I’m excited to put this into practice. We’ve also done lots of work in defence looking at when to drop into the circle and when to play out.”