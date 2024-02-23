Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (NSL Rd 2)

23.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook
R2 Prev
19

⁠Goal Attack Kira Rothwell is relishing being back at HSV this weekend.

After a pulsating draw against Cardiff Dragons in last weekend’s Season Opener, Rothwell is thrilled to be back in the home comforts of HSV.

“I’m so excited to be back at home. Alongside playing at the big arenas, home games at HSV are always up there as my favourites because of the amazing crowd and fan engagement that we get.”

The Dragons match ebbed and flowed throughout, with the lead changing hands several times. Mavericks fought back to lead at the break, but Rothwell has challenged her side to keep hold of momentum when they get themselves into winning positions.

“We had a great fight back from our slow start but now we need to be able to push on when we get the lead.”

Heading into this week’s match, Rothwell wants her side to look at how they can be more consistent in terms of their passing structures.

“In attack we’ve had a look at our centre pass structures and how we can make it easier for ourselves and I think the Rhinos game will be a great opportunity for us to try and nail some of these.”

Rhinos suffered an opening day defeat, but they are a quality side who will post a tactical and physical threat to Mavericks tomorrow afternoon.

Rothwell wants to see her side play to their strengths throughout the match, as well continuing to build on the positive defensive work that was evident against Dragons.

“Leeds have got strong threats at both ends of the court. It’s a challenge that we’re really excited for. We definitely want to start strong. In the shooting end we’ve been looking at ways to open each other up more and keep playing to our strengths so I’m excited to put this into practice. We’ve also done lots of work in defence looking at when to drop into the circle and when to play out.”

Theo2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 31-19 Leinster Rugby

Saracens Men returned to action in style with an impressive 31-19 victory over Leinster at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black were back out on the pitch for the first time since the last weekend of January, and it looked like they had never been away as they scored five tries and played some scintillating […]

23.02.24
In association with
City Index
R2 Prev

