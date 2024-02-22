Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Azara Wilmot and Gracie Smith Named as Training Partner and Training Associate for 2024

22.02.24
Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Azara Wilmot as a Training Partner and Gracie Smith as a Training Associate for the 2024 season.

Both players have been part of the Mavericks Pathway playing for the U19s, as the club continues its ethos of promoting from within.

Saracens Mavericks can also confirm that Charlotte Dunkley suffered a season-ending injury during pre-season and won’t be able to take up her position as a Training Partner for the 2024 campaign.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan expressed her disappointment for Dunkley but was pleased to be able to see two young talents from within the pathway step up into the senior group.

“Charlotte suffered a season ending injury towards the start of pre-season which is obviously really disappointing for her. She’s a fantastic player and a fantastic person and we are all gutted for her. I know that she will come back stronger and with the two youngsters we have stepping up into the roles, I know that they will take so much from being involved with the senior group.”

One of the key principles at Saracens is growing from within and Buchanan is delighted to see that ethos coming to fruition, as the Saracens Mavericks Pathway continues to produce incredible athletes.

“It’s really great to be able to elevate from within our pathway. Both Azara and Gracie are exciting young talents who are excelling in their age groups. We’ve had a shift in our setup and that’s presented us with this opportunity to bring them into the senior environment. Their main focus will continue to be with the U19s, but I’m really excited about their futures with the club and what they will be able to bring to the group.”

With an opportunity to develop their games, both Wilmot and Smith are relishing the chance to test themselves alongside the NSL squad.

Wilmot took the time to thank her coaches and family for helping her get to this stage in her young career.

“I am so incredibly grateful and lucky for this opportunity! Training with this amazing team will give me the chance to grow and develop my game. I am so lucky to be where I am today and could not have done it without the amazing coaches, players, family and friends by my side!”

Due to age restrictions Smith was unable to be elevated to full training partner, but she is thrilled to have been named as a Training Associate.

“Having the opportunity to train with incredibly talented players is so surreal. I'm beyond grateful and cannot wait to learn more and grow as a player.  I feel very lucky to have fantastic coaches and to be in such a supportive franchise.”

Both Wilmot and Smith join Training Partner Anna Fairclough and Training Associates Tommy Wiseman (Mavericks Futures Assistant Coach,) Lola Stevens (Mavericks U21’s,) Caitlin Rump (Mavericks U23’s,) Ky Lewis (Mavericks Futures AC) and Darcy Griffin, in working hard with the NSL squad throughout the season.

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (NSL Rd 2)

⁠Goal Attack Kira Rothwell is relishing being back at HSV this weekend. After a pulsating draw against Cardiff Dragons in last weekend’s Season Opener, Rothwell is thrilled to be back in the home comforts of HSV. “I’m so excited to be back at home. Alongside playing at the big arenas, home games at HSV are […]

23.02.24
Five Saracens tasked with bringing home Calcutta Cup

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and Theo Dan have all been named in the England squad to take on Scotland this weekend. George will skipper the side which has five changes to the starting XV who defeated Wales at Twickenham Stadium in round two of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. On the […]

22.02.24
