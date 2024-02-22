Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Five Saracens tasked with bringing home Calcutta Cup

22.02.24
Jamie2
Maro1

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and Theo Dan have all been named in the England squad to take on Scotland this weekend.

George will skipper the side which has five changes to the starting XV who defeated Wales at Twickenham Stadium in round two of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

On the other side of the pitch, Andy Christie is on the bench for Scotland and will come up against plenty of familiar faces.

“We’re pleased with the start we’ve made to our Guinness Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I’m sure this weekend’s game at Murrayfield will be no different.

“This group of players are looking forward to the challenge on Saturday and to creating some very special memories.”

SCOTLAND v ENGLAND
Saturday 24th February 2024
Murrayfield Stadium
Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 59 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 66 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 93 caps) – vice captain
9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 98 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 59 caps) – vice captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 87 caps) – captain
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 78 caps) – vice captain
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)
6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 27 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 9 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 90 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)
19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)
20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 2 caps)
21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)
23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

News

Theo2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 31-19 Leinster Rugby

Saracens Men returned to action in style with an impressive 31-19 victory over Leinster at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black were back out on the pitch for the first time since the last weekend of January, and it looked like they had never been away as they scored five tries and played some scintillating […]

23.02.24
R2 Prev

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (NSL Rd 2)

⁠Goal Attack Kira Rothwell is relishing being back at HSV this weekend. After a pulsating draw against Cardiff Dragons in last weekend’s Season Opener, Rothwell is thrilled to be back in the home comforts of HSV. “I’m so excited to be back at home. Alongside playing at the big arenas, home games at HSV are […]

23.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

