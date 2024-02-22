Five Saracens tasked with bringing home Calcutta Cup

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and Theo Dan have all been named in the England squad to take on Scotland this weekend.

George will skipper the side which has five changes to the starting XV who defeated Wales at Twickenham Stadium in round two of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

On the other side of the pitch, Andy Christie is on the bench for Scotland and will come up against plenty of familiar faces.

“We’re pleased with the start we’ve made to our Guinness Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I’m sure this weekend’s game at Murrayfield will be no different.

“This group of players are looking forward to the challenge on Saturday and to creating some very special memories.”

SCOTLAND v ENGLAND

Saturday 24th February 2024

Murrayfield Stadium

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 59 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 66 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 93 caps) – vice captain

9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 98 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 59 caps) – vice captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 87 caps) – captain

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 78 caps) – vice captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 27 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 9 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 90 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 2 caps)

21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)