Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

2024/25 Seasonal Membership Renewals Now Open!

22.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Renewal2
Renewal1

As we head into the Business End of the 2023/24 season, we are pleased to announce that renewals for the 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership are now OPEN!

If this season is anything to go by, there is SO MUCH to be excited about for 2024/25, and we cannot wait to welcome you all back to the family for another season of Sarries.

SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP INCLUSIONS:

  • Your dedicated seat at every Saracens Men's home game at StoneX Stadium across the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup & Investec Champions Cup, including knock-outs
  • Your exclusive priority one-week window to purchase additional tickets to all Men's home games, plus 25% discount
  • Your dedicated seat at The Showdown 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, plus a huge 50% off additional seats
  • International ballot access for all England games at Twickenham
  • 50% off PRTV, 10% off Saracens retail & discounts on Stadium Tours
  • Invites to exclusive events featuring Club Executives, Players & Coaches
  • The opportunity to claim two Guest Vouchers for select Premiership Cup Games
  • Our Club e-newsletter, monthly prize draws & competitions

To secure your exact seat, and benefit from our Seasonal Members renewal price, please click here to renew your membership today.

News

See all news
Renewal2

2024/25 Seasonal Membership Renewals Now Open!

As we head into the Business End of the 2023/24 season, we are pleased to announce that renewals for the 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership are now OPEN! If this season is anything to go by, there is SO MUCH to be excited about for 2024/25, and we cannot wait to welcome you all back […]

22.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ell2

Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Elliot Daly has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The 31-year-old, who has been one of the most prominent players in the country over the last decade has now put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2025/26 season. […]

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bill1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leinster Rugby

Billy Vunipola says the players can’t wait to run out on Friday night as they return to action against European heavyweights Leinster at StoneX Stadium. The number eight will captain the Men in Black in a blockbuster clash under the floodlights against the four-time European Champions. The coaches have named a strong side for what […]

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners