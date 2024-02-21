Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saracens is pleased to announce that Elliot Daly has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The 31-year-old, who has been one of the most prominent players in the country over the last decade has now put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Daly, who can play all across the backline, joined Sarries back in 2019 and has made 64 appearances for the club in that time. He was part of the side that won the Premiership last season, scoring the crucial try in the win over Sale Sharks in the Final at Twickenham.

He has a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally. Before moving to North London he made 193 appearances for Wasps, again featuring either on the wing, in the centre or at full-back.

On the international front he has 65 England caps across two World Cups, and he has also starred  on two British and Irish Lions tours in New Zealand and South Africa.

Daly is excited to be staying at StoneX.

“Saracens is a special club and we have made some incredible memories over the last few years. With the squad we have I believe there is so much to be excited about and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted that Daly has committed to the club.

“We are thrilled that Elliot has extended his stay at the club. His influence on and off the field is growing all the time and he will be a key figure for us going forward and a huge help to our younger players who will benefit greatly from his experience and rugby IQ.

Elliot is, on the one hand, hugely driven and competitive, always looking for ways to improve and, on the other, someone who lifts the environment and those around him with his enthusiasm, positivity and energy. We are lucky to have him.”

