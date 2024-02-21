Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Elliot Daly has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The 31-year-old, who has been one of the most prominent players in the country over the last decade has now put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Daly, who can play all across the backline, joined Sarries back in 2019 and has made 64 appearances for the club in that time. He was part of the side that won the Premiership last season, scoring the crucial try in the win over Sale Sharks in the Final at Twickenham.

He has a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally. Before moving to North London he made 193 appearances for Wasps, again featuring either on the wing, in the centre or at full-back.

On the international front he has 65 England caps across two World Cups, and he has also starred on two British and Irish Lions tours in New Zealand and South Africa.

Daly is excited to be staying at StoneX.

“Saracens is a special club and we have made some incredible memories over the last few years. With the squad we have I believe there is so much to be excited about and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted that Daly has committed to the club.

“We are thrilled that Elliot has extended his stay at the club. His influence on and off the field is growing all the time and he will be a key figure for us going forward and a huge help to our younger players who will benefit greatly from his experience and rugby IQ.

Elliot is, on the one hand, hugely driven and competitive, always looking for ways to improve and, on the other, someone who lifts the environment and those around him with his enthusiasm, positivity and energy. We are lucky to have him.”