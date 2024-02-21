Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leinster Rugby

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bill1
Bill2

Billy Vunipola says the players can’t wait to run out on Friday night as they return to action against European heavyweights Leinster at StoneX Stadium.

The number eight will captain the Men in Black in a blockbuster clash under the floodlights against the four-time European Champions.

The coaches have named a strong side for what is the last match before the return of Gallagher Premiership action, with the squad looking to get some much-needed minutes under their belt in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd.

Eroni Mawi makes his first start since November at loosehead, and he is joined by James Hadfield and Ollie Hoskins in the front-row.

Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard start in an exciting second-row pairing, with a back-row of Ollie Stonham, Toby Knight and captain Vunipola.

Gareth Simpson and Manu Vunipola will run the game as half-backs, and the returning Josh Hallett is back in the midfield alongside Lucio Cinti.

Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland and Tom Parton start in an explosive back-three which will be certain to get fans off their seats.

On the bench Juan Martin Gonzalez can add his usual stardust to proceedings, there is a chance for Brandon Jackson to impress after some outstanding performances for Ampthill, and Tim Swiel could make his debut after joining on a three-week trial.

Vunipola is looking forward to getting back to action on Friday night.

“We have had a really positive block of training and can’t wait to put it all in to practice this weekend. Leinster are always a brilliant outfit so we know we have a big test but it’s one we are all looking forward to.

It’s a real pleasure to be leading the boys out and we’re all excited to get back to it!”

Want to join us at StoneX on Friday? Book your tickets HERE!

Saracens Men team to play Leinster Rugby:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 James Hadfield

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Ollie Stonham

7 Toby Knight

8 Billy Vunipola (c)

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Alex Lewington

12 Josh Hallett

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Sean Maitland

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean

17 Tom West

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Barnaby Merrett

22 Aled Davies

23 Tobias Elliott

24 Brandon Jackson

25 Tim Swiel

News

See all news
Renewal2

2024/25 Seasonal Membership Renewals Now Open!

As we head into the Business End of the 2023/24 season, we are pleased to announce that renewals for the 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership are now OPEN! If this season is anything to go by, there is SO MUCH to be excited about for 2024/25, and we cannot wait to welcome you all back […]

22.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ell2

Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Elliot Daly has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The 31-year-old, who has been one of the most prominent players in the country over the last decade has now put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2025/26 season. […]

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bill1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leinster Rugby

Billy Vunipola says the players can’t wait to run out on Friday night as they return to action against European heavyweights Leinster at StoneX Stadium. The number eight will captain the Men in Black in a blockbuster clash under the floodlights against the four-time European Champions. The coaches have named a strong side for what […]

21.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners