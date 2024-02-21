TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leinster Rugby

Billy Vunipola says the players can’t wait to run out on Friday night as they return to action against European heavyweights Leinster at StoneX Stadium.

The number eight will captain the Men in Black in a blockbuster clash under the floodlights against the four-time European Champions.

The coaches have named a strong side for what is the last match before the return of Gallagher Premiership action, with the squad looking to get some much-needed minutes under their belt in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd.

Eroni Mawi makes his first start since November at loosehead, and he is joined by James Hadfield and Ollie Hoskins in the front-row.

Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard start in an exciting second-row pairing, with a back-row of Ollie Stonham, Toby Knight and captain Vunipola.

Gareth Simpson and Manu Vunipola will run the game as half-backs, and the returning Josh Hallett is back in the midfield alongside Lucio Cinti.

Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland and Tom Parton start in an explosive back-three which will be certain to get fans off their seats.

On the bench Juan Martin Gonzalez can add his usual stardust to proceedings, there is a chance for Brandon Jackson to impress after some outstanding performances for Ampthill, and Tim Swiel could make his debut after joining on a three-week trial.

Vunipola is looking forward to getting back to action on Friday night.

“We have had a really positive block of training and can’t wait to put it all in to practice this weekend. Leinster are always a brilliant outfit so we know we have a big test but it’s one we are all looking forward to.

It’s a real pleasure to be leading the boys out and we’re all excited to get back to it!”

Saracens Men team to play Leinster Rugby:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 James Hadfield

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Ollie Stonham

7 Toby Knight

8 Billy Vunipola (c)

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Alex Lewington

12 Josh Hallett

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Sean Maitland

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean

17 Tom West

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Barnaby Merrett

22 Aled Davies

23 Tobias Elliott

24 Brandon Jackson

25 Tim Swiel