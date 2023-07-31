The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index | Naming Rights Confirmed

Saracens is delighted to confirm that our Lead Partners will once again hold the naming rights to our match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will see it named ‘The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index.’

City Index, an award-winning broker and leading trading platform, will become the naming rights partners of The Showdown 4. City Index is part of StoneX Financial Limited. They are an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will once again see Saracens host Harlequins in the most eagerly anticipated game of the season as they look to defend their Gallagher Premiership title.

Last season Sarries came from behind to register a thrilling 36-24 win in front of over 55,000 fans, with tries from Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Andy Christie, Sean Maitland and Maro Itoje securing the Men in Black a crucial win.

This year it will be even bigger and better with entertainment from start to finish on and off the pitch. Last season the Symphonic Ibiza and Massaoke performances had the crowd on their feet and plans are already in place to make the 23rd March an even more memorable day.

With the Rugby World Cup kicking off in September you are guaranteed to see some stars of the world stage including the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith and Joe Marler all in action.

As part of the deal, City Index will see their branding all around the stadium both in the bowl and on the LED Screens outside the ground.

Tickets for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index go on sale to Seasonal Members on 1st August.

Philip Smith, Chief Executive EMEA at StoneX, said:

“The Showdown 3 was a fantastic success for StoneX and City Index and we are very excited to be partnering with Saracens again for the 2024 Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With all the Saracens stars returning the week before from the Six Nations it will make for another epic match between two London rivals and all at StoneX are looking forward to it already.”