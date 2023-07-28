Dom Morris to spend 23/24 season on loan at Ospreys

Saracens can today confirm that Dom Morris will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at the Ospreys.

The centre, who can also play on the wing due to his searing pace will spend the campaign in Swansea featuring in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

Morris, who joined the Saracens Academy at the age of 15 has made 61 appearances for the Men in Black and is seeking more game time for the Welsh outfit.

With the likes of Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Elliot Daly, Olly Hartley, Josh Hallett and Lucio Cinti all in the midfield there is plenty of competition for places at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to see Morris develop at the Ospreys.

“Dom is a fantastic talent and as with any player, we feel game time is hugely important for his development.

We are very much looking forward to seeing him make his mark in Wales and will be excited to welcome him back to StoneX Stadium.”