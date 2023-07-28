Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partner
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
Partners

Dom Morris to spend 23/24 season on loan at Ospreys

28.07.23
In association with
City Index City Index
dom1
dom2

Saracens can today confirm that Dom Morris will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at the Ospreys.

The centre, who can also play on the wing due to his searing pace will spend the campaign in Swansea featuring in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

Morris, who joined the Saracens Academy at the age of 15 has made 61 appearances for the Men in Black and is seeking more game time for the Welsh outfit.

With the likes of Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Elliot Daly, Olly Hartley, Josh Hallett and Lucio Cinti all in the midfield there is plenty of competition for places at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to see Morris develop at the Ospreys.

“Dom is a fantastic talent and as with any player, we feel game time is hugely important for his development.

We are very much looking forward to seeing him make his mark in Wales and will be excited to welcome him back to StoneX Stadium.”

News

See all news
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index
kit3

2023/24 Training Range Available NOW!

Our 2023/24 Training Range is available online and in-store NOW! The range, which has a striking range of colours will be worn by both Saracens Men and Women as they head towards their upcoming league campaigns. Designed to help the teams get the best out of every session, the training wear offers a perfect option […]

01.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners