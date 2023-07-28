Seasonal Members' Pre Season Gathering | Claim Your Free Ticket!

Our Pre-Season Summer Gathering will take place on Saturday 2nd September from 12-5pm, exclusively for you, our valued Seasonal Members!

Following our save the date earlier in the year, we're pleased to announce that complimentary tickets are now available to claim for our pre-season gathering, exclusively for our 2023/24 Seasonal Members!

Our 2023/24 pre-season gathering will include;

The opportunity to watch the SARRIES STARS OF THE FUTURE, as Saracens Men's Academy take on Bath Rugby Academy, 2pm Kick Off

A meet-and-greet with some of the key players from our Sarries Squads, across the MEN'S, WOMEN'S & MAVERICKS teams

The ultimate photo op with the Gallagher Premiership TROPHY

Your chance to take a tour of the epic Stone Stadium, enjoying a BEHIND-THE-SCENES adventure taking in the Changing Rooms, hospitality offerings and much more...

Plus the usual Sarries entertainment - music, food, drinks & fun for all the family!

So, if you'd like to join us to kick off the 2023/24 season in style, simply log in to your Saracens account then claim your complimentary ticket by clicking below.

Login to your membership account here to claim your free ticket!