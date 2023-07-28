Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
Seasonal Members' Pre Season Gathering | Claim Your Free Ticket!

28.07.23
members2
members1

Our Pre-Season Summer Gathering will take place on Saturday 2nd September from 12-5pm, exclusively for you, our valued Seasonal Members!

Following our save the date earlier in the year, we're pleased to announce that complimentary tickets are now available to claim for our pre-season gathering, exclusively for our 2023/24 Seasonal Members!

Our 2023/24 pre-season gathering will include;

  • The opportunity to watch the SARRIES STARS OF THE FUTURE, as Saracens Men's Academy take on Bath Rugby Academy, 2pm Kick Off
  • A meet-and-greet with some of the key players from our Sarries Squads, across the MEN'S, WOMEN'S & MAVERICKS teams
  • The ultimate photo op with the Gallagher Premiership TROPHY
  • Your chance to take a tour of the epic Stone Stadium, enjoying a BEHIND-THE-SCENES adventure taking in the Changing Rooms, hospitality offerings and much more...

Plus the usual Sarries entertainment - music, food, drinks & fun for all the family!

So, if you'd like to join us to kick off the 2023/24 season in style, simply log in to your Saracens account then claim your complimentary ticket by clicking below.

Login to your membership account here to claim your free ticket!

NWC RU

Netball World Cup Round-Up

It’s been a fast and furious Netball World Cup so far out in Cape Town, with three current Saracens Mavericks stars making their mark on the tournament. For Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, this has been a once in a lifetime chance to represent her country at a home world cup. She made an immediate impact […]

04.08.23
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
