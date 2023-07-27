Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partner
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
Partners

Venter ready for home World Cup

27.07.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
venterwc
Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos NetballNetball 2023Super League

Playing in a world cup is always a special moment for a player, but for Mavericks Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, she is preparing to make her world cup debut in front of a home crowd.

“I’m very excited. My family will be there watching. To be able to make my world cup debut with my family there watching is going to be special. I cannot wait for the first whistle to go,” Venter smiled.

The South African has been a standout player for the last few seasons in the NSL and she took the time to explain the importance of being part of the South African side that will compete in the first Netball World Cup on African soil.

“Playing in a world cup is big, but for this to be the first world cup on African soil and in my home country, it’s something that will be written in the history books. To be able to be part of a South African team that can say we had this opportunity to play at home in a world cup is a privilege. It’s taken 60 years for us to host a world cup, so to be part of it, playing at home is so special.”

South Africa and Venter in-particular have been building nicely over the last few seasons and they are determined to secure a podium spot in front of their home support.

“We’ve built a bit of a platform in the last two years and for me, I want to play to my full potential. It’s not been a smooth road, and there have been a few injuries on the way. But I want to be the player that played in the Quad Series and start to tap into the full potential I’ve been striving for,” she explained.

“As a team, it would be a dream come true to reach the semi-finals and finish on the podium. We’ve come so close in the last few years, so it would mean a lot to take that final step.”

There’s been a real buzz building up to this tournament and Venter admitted that it had been a bit of a whirlwind ahead of tomorrow’s opening match.

“It's been hectic! There’s been so much media going on, but everyone is excited. Cape Town is buzzing, and everyone is stopping and asking about the tournament. Our country is really supporting us from the government, all the way down to the little girls holding a ball on a local netball court. It’s a great feeling to have.”

South Africa open their campaign against Wales, where Venter could come up against her Mavericks teammate Christina Shaw. With the build-up nearly over, she admitted to there being an element of nerves ahead of the first match.

“Now we’ve had the ceremony and things are becoming real, I’m excited to get going. There’s a bit of nervousness that creeps in though. It means a lot for everyone, but for us playing on home soil is massive.”

News

See all news
NWC RU

Netball World Cup Round-Up

It’s been a fast and furious Netball World Cup so far out in Cape Town, with three current Saracens Mavericks stars making their mark on the tournament. For Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, this has been a once in a lifetime chance to represent her country at a home world cup. She made an immediate impact […]

04.08.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners