Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partner
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
Red Roses take on Canada at StoneX

26.07.23
roses
Canada v USA - 2022 Pacific Four Series

Saracens are delighted to confirm that StoneX Stadium will host the Red Roses, as they take on Canada on 30th September. (3pm)

With Saracens co-captain Marlie Packer leading her country out at her home stadium, it's set to be a huge fixture, before the side sets off to New Zealand for the WXV series.

There will be plenty of Saracens players on display for both nations, with recent signing Sophie de Goede set to give the Sarries faithful an early taste of what's to come this season, as she leads her side out onto the field.

She could be joined by new arrivals McKinley Hunt and Emma Taylor in the Canadian matchday squad.

The match marks the first time that the Red Roses have played at StoneX Stadium since 2018 and, with a repeat of last year's mouthwatering World Cup semi-final on offer, it's set to be a superb occasion.

A large number of current Saracens squad members could feature in the match, which marks the last international match on English soil until the 2024 Six Nations gets underway.

England Women's transition coach, Sarah Hunter commented: “StoneX Stadium has fantastic facilities and is a great venue to play rugby.

“The passion and appetite for women’s rugby in this country has vastly grown since our last match at Saracens. We hope that growth will continue in front of a big north London crowd against strong opposition.”

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is also looking forward to so many of the world's best playing at StoneX, in just two month's time.

“Everyone at Saracens is incredibly excited to host a Red Roses international match at StoneX Stadium. It will be amazing to see our own Red Roses representing their country against Canada, where Saracens are also represented by our recent signings Emma Taylor, McKinley Hunt and Sophie de Goede. This is such a fantastic opportunity for all the Sarries fans and our partner clubs and schools to come and watch such brilliantly talented players up close.”

Priority Tickets for the fixture at StoneX Stadium are available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and general admission tickets can be purchased here.

NWC RU

Netball World Cup Round-Up

It’s been a fast and furious Netball World Cup so far out in Cape Town, with three current Saracens Mavericks stars making their mark on the tournament. For Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, this has been a once in a lifetime chance to represent her country at a home world cup. She made an immediate impact […]

04.08.23
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
