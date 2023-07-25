Juan Martin Gonzalez signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso.

The Argentina international, who already has 22 caps for his country at the age of just 22 is an energetic flanker who will bring more depth to the base of the scrum at StoneX Stadium.

Gonzalez, who stands at 6 ft 3” and weighs 105kg has been with London Irish since 2021 but will make the move to Sarries after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

Formerly of Jaguares, Gonzalez has scored six tries for his country including his debut against Romania, and has starred in their Rugby Championship campaign so far, including their win over Australia in Sydney.

He will be reunited with fellow countryman Lucio Cinti who is also making the move to StoneX, and they will both be looking to follow in the footsteps of other Argentinians who have succeeded at Sarries such as Juan Figallo and Marcelo Bosch.

Gonzalez is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I am very excited to meet the players and the fans. I will give everything to make sure the team goes well!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to welcome the back-rower to StoneX Stadium.

“Juan is a player who we are very excited about. He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him.”