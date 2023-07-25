Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partner
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
Partners

Juan Martin Gonzalez signs for Saracens

25.07.23
In association with
City Index City Index
juanmartin1
juanmartin2

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso.

The Argentina international, who already has 22 caps for his country at the age of just 22 is an energetic flanker who will bring more depth to the base of the scrum at StoneX Stadium.

Gonzalez, who stands at 6 ft 3” and weighs 105kg has been with London Irish since 2021 but will make the move to Sarries after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

Formerly of Jaguares, Gonzalez has scored six tries for his country including his debut against Romania, and has starred in their Rugby Championship campaign so far, including their win over Australia in Sydney.

He will be reunited with fellow countryman Lucio Cinti who is also making the move to StoneX, and they will both be looking to follow in the footsteps of other Argentinians who have succeeded at Sarries such as Juan Figallo and Marcelo Bosch.

Gonzalez is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I am very excited to meet the players and the fans. I will give everything to make sure the team goes well!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to welcome the back-rower to StoneX Stadium.

“Juan is a player who we are very excited about. He has shown his ability in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons and we believe he has his best rugby ahead of him.”

News

See all news
NWC RU

Netball World Cup Round-Up

It’s been a fast and furious Netball World Cup so far out in Cape Town, with three current Saracens Mavericks stars making their mark on the tournament. For Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, this has been a once in a lifetime chance to represent her country at a home world cup. She made an immediate impact […]

04.08.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners