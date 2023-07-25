23/24 Match Tickets Now on General Sale!

Tickets for the 2023/24 season are now on General Sale!

What better way to plan your trips to StoneX Stadium by booking your tickets today at Early Bird price!

All matches until the end of the year are now available at a discounted rate to see the Champions back in action in North London.

The Premiership Rugby Cup games against Gloucester, Nottingham and Hartpury, the huge Premiership clashes against Bath, Leicester, Bristol, Northampton and Newcastle as well as the Champions Cup clash with Connacht are all on sale.

Starting from just £10 for adults and £1 for Under 16s, the chance to see some of the biggest stars in world rugby for a discounted price is not to be missed!

