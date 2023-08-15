Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Showdown 4 | On Sale to Previous Purchasers!

15.08.23
In association with
To thank you all for your support over previous Showdown's, tickets are now AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE for all those who have previously enjoyed The Showdown, for a LIMITED TIME ONLY!

You can get your hands on the BEST SEATS at the BEST EVER PRICE but taking advantage of your two-week exclusive window and our Early Reward prices!

That means your can experience the FIREWORKS of Saracens Men vs Harlequins, playing in front of 60,000+ CROWDS at the epic TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM from as little as £15!

Click HERE to purchase yours!

Exciting start for future Sarries stars

On Friday, the Saracens Women's Centre of Excellence squad travelled to Malvern to compete in the RFU CoE National festival. With matches throughout the day, the side where placed in a pool with Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears and North East and Cumbria. Following an intense start to pre-season, the players were raring to go, with […]

14.08.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
2023/24 Castore Home Kit Launched

We're excited to reveal our brand new 2023/24 Castore home kit! The famous black and red kit, pictured above, modelled by Zoe Harrison, Donna Rose, Owen Farrell and Andy Christie is an exciting new look for the upcoming campaign. The design of the kit was influenced by the concept of going in to battle, and […]

14.08.23
In association with
City Index City Index

