What's On at StoneX Stadium for The Duel

There's so much happening at StoneX Stadium this weekend for The Duel! Here's your guide to what's in store around the ground!

Gates open to general admissions at 11am, as we welcome fans into the ground via Gate A. Parking is extremely limited for this fixture and is likely to sell out. However, a limited number of spaces will be available on the day at an increased price of £10 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The day starts with a pre-match coaching session ay 9.30am on the pitch and there's still time to register to secure your space here. Those in attendance will also have the chance to win a Golden Ticket from one of our match day squad! If you receive one of these, you will be chosen as a mascot to run out with the side ahead of kick-off!

All of our pre-match excitement and entertainment will be taking place on the Piazza and in the Olympic Bar in the South East corner of the stadium.

Head to the Olympic Bar from 11.00-12.30pm to check out our Fan Zone. With a player signing session from 11.30-12.15, bouncy castle fun, face painting and an opportunity to post letters to our Saracens Women's squad, there really is something for everyone!

DJ Timi will also be performing throughout the day in the South East corner of the stadium. Listen out for some unreal tunes, including a pre-match playlist from Sharifa Kasolo! Trust us, there's some brilliant tracks in there!

Our stadium shop is also open from 11am-4pm, with a separate player signing session happening from 11.30-12.15pm. It's your chance to meet your Sarries stars and also purchase some of our 2024/24 season Castore kit. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, why not treat that special someone to some Saracens stash!!

Our official match day programme will also be available from our programme sellers on the Piazza and in the shop. A limited number are available on the day, so make sure to purchase yours for just £3! Squad lists will also be available for our Centre of Excellence fixture against Harlequins Women's Centre of Excellence, which kicks off at 3.30pm.

It's currently awards season and we know that the match this weekend will be more than worthy of its blockbuster reputation! Seeing the likes of Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne going head-to-head is worth the admission feee alone!

Bags of popcorn will be available on the day, so you can have the full blockbuster experience, alongside a number of concessions on the Piazza and in the Olympic Bar.

Our food and drink kiosks will all be open in the Olympic Bar, with coffee, pizza, pick 'n' mix and more available on the Piazza throughout the day.

At 11.55, one of our Saracens Women's squad will be speaking to you all live on the big screens, ahead of this showstopping fixture, and there will also be fantastic dance performance from our Saracens Foundation on the pitch at half-time.

Take your seats for a 12.30 premiere (kick-off,) as both sides will make their way out onto the pitch, with flag bearers and more welcoming them to the StoneX Stadium turf!

At full-time, our Saracens Women's Player of the Match will be speaking to you all on the big screens, as we reflect on what will be a incredible day showcasing the growth of women's rugby!

There's so much going on and tickets are still available here for you to attend!