Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

What's On at StoneX Stadium for The Duel

08.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
On At Stonex
Saracens V Loughborough Lightning Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

There's so much happening at StoneX Stadium this weekend for The Duel! Here's your guide to what's in store around the ground!

Gates open to general admissions at 11am, as we welcome fans into the ground via Gate A. Parking is extremely limited for this fixture and is likely to sell out. However, a limited number of spaces will be available on the day at an increased price of £10 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The day starts with a pre-match coaching session ay 9.30am on the pitch and there's still time to register to secure your space here. Those in attendance will also have the chance to win a Golden Ticket from one of our match day squad! If you receive one of these, you will be chosen as a mascot to run out with the side ahead of kick-off!

All of our pre-match excitement and entertainment will be taking place on the Piazza and in the Olympic Bar in the South East corner of the stadium.

Head to the Olympic Bar from 11.00-12.30pm to check out our Fan Zone. With a player signing session from 11.30-12.15, bouncy castle fun, face painting and an opportunity to post letters to our Saracens Women's squad, there really is something for everyone!

DJ Timi will also be performing throughout the day in the South East corner of the stadium. Listen out for some unreal tunes, including a pre-match playlist from Sharifa Kasolo! Trust us, there's some brilliant tracks in there!

Our stadium shop is also open from 11am-4pm, with a separate player signing session happening from 11.30-12.15pm. It's your chance to meet your Sarries stars and also purchase some of our 2024/24 season Castore kit. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, why not treat that special someone to some Saracens stash!!

Our official match day programme will also be available from our programme sellers on the Piazza and in the shop. A limited number are available on the day, so make sure to purchase yours for just £3! Squad lists will also be available for our Centre of Excellence fixture against Harlequins Women's Centre of Excellence, which kicks off at 3.30pm.

It's currently awards season and we know that the match this weekend will be more than worthy of its blockbuster reputation! Seeing the likes of Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne going head-to-head is worth the admission feee alone!

Bags of popcorn will be available on the day, so you can have the full blockbuster experience, alongside a number of concessions on the Piazza and in the Olympic Bar.

Our food and drink kiosks will all be open in the Olympic Bar, with coffee, pizza, pick 'n' mix and more available on the Piazza throughout the day.

At 11.55, one of our Saracens Women's squad will be speaking to you all live on the big screens, ahead of this showstopping fixture, and there will also be fantastic dance performance from our Saracens Foundation on the pitch at half-time.

Take your seats for a 12.30 premiere (kick-off,) as both sides will make their way out onto the pitch, with flag bearers and more welcoming them to the StoneX Stadium turf!

At full-time, our Saracens Women's Player of the Match will be speaking to you all on the big screens, as we reflect on what will be a incredible day showcasing the growth of women's rugby!

There's so much going on and tickets are still available here for you to attend!

News

See all news
Packerpreview

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (PWR - Rd 11)

Co-captain Marlie Packer admits that matches against Harlequins always tend to bring out the best in her side. The London Derby is a rivalry that has always created iconic moments and Packer highlighted the match-up between her own side and Quins as one that continued to stand out as a fixture to whet the appetites […]

09.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rattuarticle

Rattu excited ahead of new season

Ellie Rattu is focussing on the positives from her recent international exploits as she goes into the 2024 NSL season as a Maverick. A strong showing in England colours has set Rattu up well for the season ahead and she felt that she had taken a lot from the experience. “It was my first Nations […]

08.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
On At Stonex

What's On at StoneX Stadium for The Duel

There's so much happening at StoneX Stadium this weekend for The Duel! Here's your guide to what's in store around the ground! Gates open to general admissions at 11am, as we welcome fans into the ground via Gate A. Parking is extremely limited for this fixture and is likely to sell out. However, a limited […]

08.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners