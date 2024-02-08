Camilla Buchanan | Pre-Season Reflections

Saturday saw Saracens Mavericks complete their pre-season campaign with a tricky test against Manchester Thunder.

With an opening test against Cardiff Dragons to come on 17 February, Head Coach Camilla Buchanan has been pleased with how her side have developed throughout the pre-season campaign.

"There's been a real growth in the group. Thunder are a quality side and they are always a difficult side to play against. We were really pleased with the first half of the game and it was great to see the areas we can continue to develop in the next few weeks. Our attacking line did some really great stuff, but we know there is still so much more to give. It's an exciting place to be in."

Buchanan was able to call upon a near-full-strength side for the first time this season, with Razia Quashie and Ellie Rattu returning from international duty. The Head Coach was delighted to have her two England Roses back in the side and also expressed her satisfaction at how quickly her squad have shown they can adapt and learn in new situations.

"It's the first time we've been able to have our full defensive line together after Razia had been away on international duty, so in terms of building those connections, that was a real positive for us. We've got two weeks until the first game, but the group have already shown that they can adapt and grow so quickly from week-to-week. The fact we've seen that already in pre-season bodes incredibly well for the season, where we're going to need to adapt game-by-game."

Thunder are a quality side, having been champions two years ago. Buchanan felt that her side had taken some valuable lessons from the encounter and explained that her side will be better off the back of the learnings they were able to take.

"It was an exciting game and Thunder were the quality side we knew they would be. They threw some challenges at us that have given us some great lessons to take into these last few weeks before the season gets underway and we're really looking forward to taking them on when it matters in the season. There are lots of things that we can see how we need to develop them and more importantly, we know how to. That sets us up really well for the 2024 season."