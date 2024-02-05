Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Round Up | Opening Weekend

05.02.24
In association with
City Index
Jamiw2
Jamie1

It was a thrilling opening weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, and Saracens were once again front and centre of the action!

Jamie George captained his country for the first time, and led England to a 27-24 win over Italy in Rome. Steve Borthwick's side overturned a first half deficit to leave the Stadio Olimpico with the victory, with five Sarries featuring.

Elliot Daly scored a brilliant try to get England on the board, whilst Ben Earl, Maro Itoje and Theo Dan also starred as England got off to a winning start.

Nick Tompkins started for Wales and almost completed a remarkable comeback at the Principality Stadium. The Scots raced in to a 27-0 lead, but the Welsh fought back and ended up falling one point short of what would have been an incredible win.

On Friday night, Ireland got off to a storming start with a huge 38-17 victory over France in Marseille.

This weekend Sarries will be represented again, with England hosting Wales in a blockbuster at Twickenham.

Want to see them all in action when they return? Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!

News

City Index
Match React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd 11)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was left wanting more, despite a bonus-point victory over Trailfinders Women. After a first defeat of the campaign last time out against Gloucester-Hartpury, Sarries scored 8 tries at home against their newest London rivals, with Austerberry admitting that the performance was still slightly scrappy in places. “I thought we started […]

03.02.24
In association with
City Index
Match Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 48-17 Trailfinders Women (PWR - Rd 10)

Saracens Women returned to winning ways, with a dominant victory over Trailfinders. Having suffered a first defeat of the season last time out against Gloucester-Hartpury, the women in black were determined to get back to winning ways in front of the home faithful. It took just three minutes for Sarries to break through the Trailfinders […]

03.02.24
In association with
City Index

Partners

