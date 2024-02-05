Six Nations Round Up | Opening Weekend

It was a thrilling opening weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, and Saracens were once again front and centre of the action!

Jamie George captained his country for the first time, and led England to a 27-24 win over Italy in Rome. Steve Borthwick's side overturned a first half deficit to leave the Stadio Olimpico with the victory, with five Sarries featuring.

Elliot Daly scored a brilliant try to get England on the board, whilst Ben Earl, Maro Itoje and Theo Dan also starred as England got off to a winning start.

Nick Tompkins started for Wales and almost completed a remarkable comeback at the Principality Stadium. The Scots raced in to a 27-0 lead, but the Welsh fought back and ended up falling one point short of what would have been an incredible win.

On Friday night, Ireland got off to a storming start with a huge 38-17 victory over France in Marseille.

This weekend Sarries will be represented again, with England hosting Wales in a blockbuster at Twickenham.

Want to see them all in action when they return? Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!