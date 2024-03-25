Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Women's Six Nations Wrap | Round 1

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template
W6n Wales V Scotland, Cardiff Arms Park, 23rd March 2024

It was a busy weekend for your Saracens stars in round 1 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

On Saturday afternoon, it was Coreen Grant and Louise McMillan who secured the bragging rights of teammates Georgia Evans and Donna Rose, as Scotland edged Wales 20-18 in Cardiff.

Grant was named player of the match in an impressive showing that saw her score a crucial first half try thanks to some deft footwork that those in Sarries colours have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons.

Evans and Rose made an impact off the bench for the hosts, as they looked to pull themselves back into the match, but they were left to rue a late missed conversion that would have snatched a draw.

Wales now prepare to face England in Bristol next weekend, whilst Scotland will return back to Edinburgh, where they will face the French.

Ireland suffered a defeat to the French side in round 1, as they went down 38-17, despite the best efforts of back-row Grace Moore. Moore was industrious in her work when she came onto the field, but the French were too far ahead by that point to pull the game back.

This was still a performance that Ireland will be proud of though, as they showed that they are on an upward trajectory under new Head Coach Scott Bemand.

On Sunday, reigning champions England entered the fray, with captain Marlie Packer leading out her country on her 100th appearance. It was a milestone day for fellow Saracens Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford too, with Harrison representing her country for the first time since the world cup final and Clifford making her first start at test level for England.

Things got off to a rocky start, as Sarah Beckett was red early in the first half, but England rallied to take a 10-0 lead at the break, before motoring away in the second half to secure a 48-0 victory.

Jess Breach looked dangerous for England on the wing, with Harrison's range of kicking proving crucial in getting her side into the right areas of the park.

The Red Roses will now look to continue their impressive recent form when they welcome Wales to Ashton Gate this weekend.

News

See all news
News Template

Women's Six Nations Wrap | Round 1

It was a busy weekend for your Saracens stars in round 1 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations. On Saturday afternoon, it was Coreen Grant and Louise McMillan who secured the bragging rights of teammates Georgia Evans and Donna Rose, as Scotland edged Wales 20-18 in Cardiff. Grant was named player of the match in […]

25.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Camr6

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 6)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan was delighted with her side’s performance, as they romped to victory over Strathclyde Sirens. This was another impressive away win for Mavericks and Buchanan was thrilled with how her side kept the momentum they had built the previous week. “It was a big away fixture for us. We were really looking […]

25.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross