Women's Six Nations Wrap | Round 1

It was a busy weekend for your Saracens stars in round 1 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

On Saturday afternoon, it was Coreen Grant and Louise McMillan who secured the bragging rights of teammates Georgia Evans and Donna Rose, as Scotland edged Wales 20-18 in Cardiff.

Grant was named player of the match in an impressive showing that saw her score a crucial first half try thanks to some deft footwork that those in Sarries colours have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons.

Evans and Rose made an impact off the bench for the hosts, as they looked to pull themselves back into the match, but they were left to rue a late missed conversion that would have snatched a draw.

Wales now prepare to face England in Bristol next weekend, whilst Scotland will return back to Edinburgh, where they will face the French.

Ireland suffered a defeat to the French side in round 1, as they went down 38-17, despite the best efforts of back-row Grace Moore. Moore was industrious in her work when she came onto the field, but the French were too far ahead by that point to pull the game back.

This was still a performance that Ireland will be proud of though, as they showed that they are on an upward trajectory under new Head Coach Scott Bemand.

On Sunday, reigning champions England entered the fray, with captain Marlie Packer leading out her country on her 100th appearance. It was a milestone day for fellow Saracens Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford too, with Harrison representing her country for the first time since the world cup final and Clifford making her first start at test level for England.

Things got off to a rocky start, as Sarah Beckett was red early in the first half, but England rallied to take a 10-0 lead at the break, before motoring away in the second half to secure a 48-0 victory.

Jess Breach looked dangerous for England on the wing, with Harrison's range of kicking proving crucial in getting her side into the right areas of the park.

The Red Roses will now look to continue their impressive recent form when they welcome Wales to Ashton Gate this weekend.