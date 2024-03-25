MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 6)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan was delighted with her side’s performance, as they romped to victory over Strathclyde Sirens.

This was another impressive away win for Mavericks and Buchanan was thrilled with how her side kept the momentum they had built the previous week.

“It was a big away fixture for us. We were really looking to build the momentum after the Team Bath match and we certainly did that,”

This victory was built upon the foundations of a huge first quarer, where Mavericks scored 21 goals to leave Sirens struggling to pull themselves back into the contest. Buchanan was pleased with the first quarter in particular and expressed her satisfaction at how Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter had returned to the fold.

“It was a brilliant start in that first quarter. I was really impressed with how direct we were to goal. We have been focusing on putting more goals on the scoreboard in the last few weeks and we really did that. We’ve done really well to get Ine-Mari back into the fold and she’s come back in impressive form. She slotted 61 goals on the day and that’s a massive volume for her as a shooter.”

There were numerous impressive performances out on court, but Buchanan made sure to credit the leadership of her captain Jodie Gibson and vice-captain Georgia Lees out on court.

“Jodie was so impressive again alongside Georgia dominating that attacking end. Jodie was relentless in her structure and how she drove the team. She was a real leader out on court throughout the entire match.”

After a shaky start to the season, the last few weeks have been much more like Mavericks would have hoped for this campaign.

With a huge clash against Severn Stars on Friday afternoon, Buchanan is relishing being back on home turf, with a chance to see just how much her side have been able to kick on in the last few weeks.

“We’re really happy with the momentum we’ve managed to build in the last two weeks. We have to carry that into the Stars match now though. We’re so up for the match and it’s always a really big challenge whenever we face them. We’ve reset really well in the last few weeks and Stars will be a massive test of how far we’ve been able to come in a short period of time.”