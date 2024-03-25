Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Strathclyde Sirens 50-71 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 6)

25.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mavs Rep
Sirens V Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks secured big victory on the road, as they continued to show that they are a side on the up this season.

After last week's impressive victory on the road against Bath, Mavericks headed north of the border to Glasgow. This hasn't been a happy hunting ground in recent seasons for Camilla Buchanan's side, but they showed no signs of the past playing a part in this one, as they raced out of the blocks.

After matching the hosts goal for goal in the opening exchanges, Mavericks cut loose with ball in hand. Superb defensive pressure from Razia Quashie and Vicki Oyesola forced the hosts into several handling errors and down the other end, Ine-Mari Venter was in the mood to punish those mistakes, as she quickly helped her side to a three-goal lead.

Mavericks were motoring now, with captain Jodie Gibson finding Venter to add another with an inch-perfect pass through the court, as Sirens struggled to cope with the pressure Mavericks were exerting on them.

Quashie was having a fine afternoon in defence and her pressure continued to help her side secure the ball, as they took their lead to 12 goals heading into the second quarter.

After a rapid start in the first quarter, Mavericks continued to apply the pressure, with Sirens doing well to keep within touching distance.

Venter was again in superb form under the net, with Emma Thacker acting as a perfect foil as their attacking partnership continues to take shape.

On her first NSL start, Indya Masser continued to keep things ticking over nicely for her side, as they took themselves out to a big lead at the half-time break.

Sirens were looking to grow into the game, but as the third quarter got underway, Mavericks pressed the accelerator again, increasing the lead go 16 goals, as Venter took her side past 50 on the day.

The defensive end for Mavericks was continuing to dominate the Sirens attackers, with their constant pressure forcing turnovers and intercepts at will.

Down the other end, the attackers were continuing to reward their fine work too, with Mavs racing away to finish with a flourish, as they hit 70 goals for the first time this season.

Heading into Friday's clash with Severn Stars, this performance will have been a huge confidence builder for Camilla Buchanan's side, who look like they are beginning to hit their straps.

News

See all news
Faz2

The Showdown 5 | Ticket Ballot Now Open!

Did you enjoy that today?! An amazing Showdown in front of over 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a huge win to take us up to second in the table! We’re excited to announce that ALREADY, the ballot for The Showdown 5 is open! By entering The Showdown 5 ticket ballot, you will have priority […]

23.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Showdown Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 52-7 Harlequins

Saracens Men romped away to secure a pulsating victory over Harlequins, on a day when club legend Owen Farrell made his 250th appearance for the side. In front of a crowd of over 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saracens put on an attacking clinic to put the rest of the league on notice heading into […]

23.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross