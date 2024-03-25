MATCH REPORT | Strathclyde Sirens 50-71 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 6)

Saracens Mavericks secured big victory on the road, as they continued to show that they are a side on the up this season.

After last week's impressive victory on the road against Bath, Mavericks headed north of the border to Glasgow. This hasn't been a happy hunting ground in recent seasons for Camilla Buchanan's side, but they showed no signs of the past playing a part in this one, as they raced out of the blocks.

After matching the hosts goal for goal in the opening exchanges, Mavericks cut loose with ball in hand. Superb defensive pressure from Razia Quashie and Vicki Oyesola forced the hosts into several handling errors and down the other end, Ine-Mari Venter was in the mood to punish those mistakes, as she quickly helped her side to a three-goal lead.

Mavericks were motoring now, with captain Jodie Gibson finding Venter to add another with an inch-perfect pass through the court, as Sirens struggled to cope with the pressure Mavericks were exerting on them.

Quashie was having a fine afternoon in defence and her pressure continued to help her side secure the ball, as they took their lead to 12 goals heading into the second quarter.

After a rapid start in the first quarter, Mavericks continued to apply the pressure, with Sirens doing well to keep within touching distance.

Venter was again in superb form under the net, with Emma Thacker acting as a perfect foil as their attacking partnership continues to take shape.

On her first NSL start, Indya Masser continued to keep things ticking over nicely for her side, as they took themselves out to a big lead at the half-time break.

Sirens were looking to grow into the game, but as the third quarter got underway, Mavericks pressed the accelerator again, increasing the lead go 16 goals, as Venter took her side past 50 on the day.

The defensive end for Mavericks was continuing to dominate the Sirens attackers, with their constant pressure forcing turnovers and intercepts at will.

Down the other end, the attackers were continuing to reward their fine work too, with Mavs racing away to finish with a flourish, as they hit 70 goals for the first time this season.

Heading into Friday's clash with Severn Stars, this performance will have been a huge confidence builder for Camilla Buchanan's side, who look like they are beginning to hit their straps.