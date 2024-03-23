The Showdown 5 | Ticket Ballot Now Open!

Did you enjoy that today?!

An amazing Showdown in front of over 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a huge win to take us up to second in the table!

We’re excited to announce that ALREADY, the ballot for The Showdown 5 is open!

By entering The Showdown 5 ticket ballot, you will have priority access - following 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Members - to secure your tickets for this sell-out fixture before they are released for general sale.

Please note that The Showdown 5 Ticket Ballot will close on 28th June 2024. Applicants will hear whether they have been successful, and the number of tickets available to purchase, after this date.

