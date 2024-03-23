Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Showdown 5 | Ticket Ballot Now Open!

23.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Faz2
Faz1

Did you enjoy that today?!

An amazing Showdown in front of over 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a huge win to take us up to second in the table!

We’re excited to announce that ALREADY, the ballot for The Showdown 5 is open!

By entering The Showdown 5 ticket ballot, you will have priority access - following 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Members - to secure your tickets for this sell-out fixture before they are released for general sale.

Please note that The Showdown 5 Ticket Ballot will close on 28th June 2024. Applicants will hear whether they have been successful, and the number of tickets available to purchase, after this date.

Click here to enter the ballot!

News

Showdown Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 52-7 Harlequins

Saracens Men romped away to secure a pulsating victory over Harlequins, on a day when club legend Owen Farrell made his 250th appearance for the side. In front of a crowd of over 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saracens put on an attacking clinic to put the rest of the league on notice heading into […]

23.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Faz1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (GPR - Rd 13)

Captain Owen Farrell says running out for his 250th Saracens appearance at The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index is an enormous honour. The club captain will lead the team out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside his children in a special moment in front of a crowd of over 60,000 against Harlequins. The […]

22.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

