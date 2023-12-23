A-Z | Georgia Evans
It's the turn of Welsh international Georgia Evans to take on the A-Z this week! Check out her answers below!
A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Wonder Woman
B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?
Ella Wywas or Donna Rose. Don’t make me pick!
C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Driving my sick electric Barbie jeep in the garden like a boss!
D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
If I had to eat, then Weetabix.
E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
P.E or Drama
F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Lone Survivor
G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
All of them are wooden spoons but probably Isla Alejandro.
H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Egypt
I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Probably me being honest.
J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Bryony Field.
K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
12pm
L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?
One but I’m a hopeful Welsh speaker.
M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Michael Marcagi – The Other Side
N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
21
O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
F1
P – Personality: Who are the funniest in the squad?
Donna or Ella
Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Sonia Green
R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Duncan Taylor or Marlie Packer
S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
Tan and hair bows
T – Talent: Do you have a talent outside of rugby?
I play the piano.
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Sophie de Goede
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
Every day!
W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Dying or spiders!
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yeah baby!!! My forearm brokeeeee off!
Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Yeovil Town massive.
Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Monkeys!