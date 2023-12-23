A-Z | Georgia Evans

It's the turn of Welsh international Georgia Evans to take on the A-Z this week! Check out her answers below!

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Wonder Woman

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Ella Wywas or Donna Rose. Don’t make me pick!

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Driving my sick electric Barbie jeep in the garden like a boss!

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

If I had to eat, then Weetabix.

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

P.E or Drama

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Lone Survivor

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

All of them are wooden spoons but probably Isla Alejandro.

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Egypt

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Probably me being honest.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Bryony Field.

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

12pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One but I’m a hopeful Welsh speaker.

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Michael Marcagi – The Other Side

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

21

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

F1

P – Personality: Who are the funniest in the squad?

Donna or Ella

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Sonia Green

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Duncan Taylor or Marlie Packer

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Tan and hair bows

T – Talent: Do you have a talent outside of rugby?

I play the piano.

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Sophie de Goede

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Every day!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Dying or spiders!

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yeah baby!!! My forearm brokeeeee off!

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

Yeovil Town massive.

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Monkeys!