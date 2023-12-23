Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

A-Z | Georgia Evans

23.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Georgia A Z
Saracens V Loughborough Lightning Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

It's the turn of Welsh international Georgia Evans to take on the A-Z this week! Check out her answers below!

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Wonder Woman

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Ella Wywas or Donna Rose. Don’t make me pick!

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Driving my sick electric Barbie jeep in the garden like a boss!

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

If I had to eat, then Weetabix.

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

P.E or Drama

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Lone Survivor

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

All of them are wooden spoons but probably Isla Alejandro.

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Egypt

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Probably me being honest.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Bryony Field.

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

12pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One but I’m a hopeful Welsh speaker.

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Michael Marcagi – The Other Side

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

21

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

F1

P – Personality: Who are the funniest in the squad?

Donna or Ella

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Sonia Green

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Duncan Taylor or Marlie Packer

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Tan and hair bows

T – Talent: Do you have a talent outside of rugby?

I play the piano.

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Sophie de Goede

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Every day!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Dying or spiders!

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yeah baby!!! My forearm brokeeeee off!

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

Yeovil Town massive.

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Monkeys!

Partners

See all partners