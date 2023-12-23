Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-6)

23.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Alex Pwr R6
R3mi0150

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with how his side responded, as they went into the Christmas break off the back of another bonus-point win.

That doesn’t tell the full story though, as they had to work their way back into the match against an impressive Bristol side who led at half-time.

The DoR admitted that his side were taught a bit of a lesson in the first period.

“We got a lot of lessons in the first half and Bristol really took it to us. We were very ill-disciplined and a lot of that came from pressure. We needed to paint the right pictures which we weren’t doing. Considering we’d been dominated, we got ourselves in at halftime only five points down and it gave us a chance to reset.”

When looking at what changed the complexion of the match, Austerberry highlighted the clarity of messages at half-time.

“We had some clear messages, we reset and in the second half we had so much more energy and intent. We were a far better team in that second period. All of our players, it’s really important they have a voice and speak on the key areas they’ve been leading on in the week. For us as coaches, we just then give those final messages.”

It has been a faultless start to the campaign for Saracens Women thus far, and Austerberry admitted that we has delighted to come away with what could prove to be a crucial five points from a hugely challenging tie.

“In the first half, I thought we were a little flat and were being beaten to pretty much everything against a very good side. This was the toughest test so far this season. Lots of teams have challenged us, but in the second half, we really earnt those yards and those opportunities. Bristol are a quality team, and this was a really tough test. If you’d told me that we’d have come away from this with a bonus point win, I would have snapped your hand off. Every week in this league is a tough test and this one was certainly a battle.”

News

See all news
Alex Pwr R6

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-6)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with how his side responded, as they went into the Christmas break off the back of another bonus-point win. That doesn’t tell the full story though, as they had to work their way back into the match against an impressive Bristol side who led at half-time. The DoR […]

23.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr R6

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 32-10 Bristol Bears Women (PWR Rd-6)

Saracens Women turned on the style in the second half, to secure a Christmas cracker of a win against Bristol Bears. In front of the third biggest crowd at StoneX for a women’s fixture, Sarries started the brightest, as they filled the crowd with festive cheer. Sarries were the side to score first and this […]

23.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Salerep1

MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks 22-20 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered a narrow defeat as a late comeback proved to not be quite enough as they lost 22-20 to table-topping Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium. The Men in Black were up against it for large periods against a highly physical Sharks side, and a late score from Gareth Simpson gave them hope […]

22.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners