MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-6)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with how his side responded, as they went into the Christmas break off the back of another bonus-point win.

That doesn’t tell the full story though, as they had to work their way back into the match against an impressive Bristol side who led at half-time.

The DoR admitted that his side were taught a bit of a lesson in the first period.

“We got a lot of lessons in the first half and Bristol really took it to us. We were very ill-disciplined and a lot of that came from pressure. We needed to paint the right pictures which we weren’t doing. Considering we’d been dominated, we got ourselves in at halftime only five points down and it gave us a chance to reset.”

When looking at what changed the complexion of the match, Austerberry highlighted the clarity of messages at half-time.

“We had some clear messages, we reset and in the second half we had so much more energy and intent. We were a far better team in that second period. All of our players, it’s really important they have a voice and speak on the key areas they’ve been leading on in the week. For us as coaches, we just then give those final messages.”

It has been a faultless start to the campaign for Saracens Women thus far, and Austerberry admitted that we has delighted to come away with what could prove to be a crucial five points from a hugely challenging tie.

“In the first half, I thought we were a little flat and were being beaten to pretty much everything against a very good side. This was the toughest test so far this season. Lots of teams have challenged us, but in the second half, we really earnt those yards and those opportunities. Bristol are a quality team, and this was a really tough test. If you’d told me that we’d have come away from this with a bonus point win, I would have snapped your hand off. Every week in this league is a tough test and this one was certainly a battle.”