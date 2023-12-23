Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 32-10 Bristol Bears Women (PWR Rd-6)

23.12.23
Pwr R6
Try May

Saracens Women turned on the style in the second half, to secure a Christmas cracker of a win against Bristol Bears.

In front of the third biggest crowd at StoneX for a women’s fixture, Sarries started the brightest, as they filled the crowd with festive cheer.

Sarries were the side to score first and this one was worthy of being a Christmas Number 1, as Sophie de Goede burst free down the shortside, finding Sydney Gregson who in turn found Jess Breach for a scintillating score!

Bristol though, were determined to play their part as the Christmas Grinch, as they levelled proceedings through Lark Atkin-Davies from a driving maul moments later.

If Sarries had been the side flexing their muscles in the opening minutes, it was the Bears now who were beginning to roar into life.

Sarries were getting no luck at the breakdown, repeatedly falling foul of the referee’s whistle, as the Bears continued to dominate.

An intercept from the Bears looked like it was going to cause more damage to the scoreboard, but Sarries, somehow, held on.

The dam eventually burst though, as Bristol crossed for their second through Phoebe Murray, after the centre latched onto a little kick through from Amber Reed, to see her side it the front.

The Bears were in full flight now and were held up twice in quick succession as they hunted more points.

Sarries were continuing to stand firm, defending their line like their lives depended on it.

With over 30 minutes on the clock, Alex Austerberry’s side finally got their hands back on the ball, but this time, it was the Bristol defence that stood firm.

Into the second half and Sarries burst out of the blocks, with Sydney Gregson racing home for Christmas. Well, racing into the Bristol 22 at least.

That break helped get the Sarries faithful back in full voice, as they cheered their side on.

They were in full voice minutes later too, as Rosie Galligan pounced on a loose ball to dive over, only for the TMO to intervene after a knock-on in the tackle.

Sarries were beginning to find their mojo now though and hit back through Marlie Packer off the back of a maul.

Packer scoring off driving mauls is as common as a box of Celebrations at Christmas and there was no stopping the co-captain here.

Moments later, Sarries edged ahead for the first time since the opening minutes, after Poppy Cleall and Coreen Grant combined to take play into the Bears 22.

From there, the ball was worked to De Goede and there was only going to be one outcome, as the back-row turned on the afterburners and carved through the Bristol defence like it was a turkey on the dinner table!

Poppy Cleall then popped up with two monstrous tackles into touch to halt the Bears charge further, before Sarries added another present under their tree, with May Campbell powering over for the bonus point score from the back of another devastating maul.

Sarries weren’t done there though, with Packer bursting over from another suffocating drive from the pack with five minutes on the clock, to end the game as a contest.

There was now time for some festive cheer, with Sarries finally gaining the upper hand at the breakdown, as the Bristol attack began to slowly run out of ideas.

After a knock-on from the Bears deep inside their own half, there was still one-last chance for Sarries to grab a final present, with Coreen Grant scampering over out wide to add some gloss to the scoreline, with De Goede slotting the conversion from the touchline to finish the match and leave the players roaring in delight!

Wizzard may wish it could be Christmas every day but for now, the Sarries faithful will be content to relive this one again, as their side head into the new year with five bonus point wins from five, to sit alone at the top of the festive tree!

Salerep1

MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks 22-20 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered a narrow defeat as a late comeback proved to not be quite enough as they lost 22-20 to table-topping Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium. The Men in Black were up against it for large periods against a highly physical Sharks side, and a late score from Gareth Simpson gave them hope […]

22.12.23
Rd6 Preview

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Bristol Bears (PWR - Rd 6)

Co-captain Marlie Packer is readying her side for a massive test come kick-off against Bristol Bears on Saturday. It's first versus third as Saracens aim to finish the year at the top of the tree and continue their unbeaten start. Having suffered from a slow start last season, Saracens have been reenergised at the start […]

22.12.23
