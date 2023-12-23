Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Feature Interview | Marlie Packer

23.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Marlie
2t7a7049

Grand Slam winning captain, WXV winning captain, contract extension in North London and now, World 15s Player of the Year. It’s been some 12 months for Saracens co-captain Marlie Packer.

The back row forward has been imperious in club and international colours in the last 12 months and leading up to a home World Cup in 2025, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Winning the World Player of the Year award was the icing on the cake for Packer’s incredible 2023 and an achievement that she admits that she hadn’t ever set her sights on winning the accolade, explaining that family and her son Oliver had been her driving factors.

“It means everything. There was probably a point when I thought I’d never win an award like that. I spoke to Alex (Austerberry) a few years ago and decided that the focus was on trying to get to 100 England caps and reaching that home world cup. I never expected to win the award, but it’s also something I couldn’t have done without the team around me at Saracens, with England and my family. My friends and family are a massive support, but Oliver has also been a massive switch for me. He’s made me the player that I am today.”

Packer also had the honour of captaining England at StoneX against Canada earlier this year and she was quick to credit the noise that the North London faithful created when she led her side out onto the pitch ahead of the national anthems.

“Getting a win at StoneX with the home fans was amazing. I loved being back at home and the atmosphere as incredible in a tight game. You could really feel them behind us.”

It’s been non-stop for Packer since returning to club colours. Four tries in four games tells you everything you need to know about Packer’s appetite to succeed this season. A stalwart off and on the pitch, she is a player who leads from the front with her actions and her words.

It’s not just been Packer who’s been on song at the start of the season though, with the co-captain praising her teammates performances so far.

“It’s been a great start, and everybody has gelled really well. The league isn’t won in the early part of the season though and we need to keep our focus in the next few weeks.”

Packer also praised the Sarries faithful who have cheered her side on home and away so far this season in great numbers.

“We could really feel them when we were at home against Loughborough. To have that crowd here at StoneX was amazing. They are always our 16th player whenever we play and we know they will be with us every step of the way again this year.”

