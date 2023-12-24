Christmas Message from Saracens CEO, Lucy Wray

Lose your focus in top level sport… and you’re done!

This year has been about being exceptionally disciplined and focusing on what really matters to us. Whilst we are always looking forward and relentless about how we can do everything just 1% better across the board; sometimes it is good to reflect and take a moment to look at what has been achieved.

There was one article this year that made me feel really proud to play a small part in what this great club stands for.

Nick Auterac, a former Saracens player, wrote an article for Rugby Inside Line and said “The only organisation or coaches that I know that looked at other top sports from around the world is Saracens. Arguably the best club team over the past decade and if you’ve been in any way involved in their setup, you’ll understand why they’ve been so successful.”

“From my time there, they were unique. Saracens were American-like in looking after their players and running the organisation. Saracens had a way in which every member of the organisation were all on the same page and had a connected drive to achieve what they have done. All that came back to was a ‘people first’ mentality.”

With this in mind, I'd like to take a look back on the year that was, and celebrate the significant achievements across our group.

A YEAR OF EVERYTHING SARACENS... LET'S REFLECT!

JANUARY

• That special drop goal from Owen in the last minute of the game against Gloucester gave us all an away victory to savour. The arm in the air said it all…

• May Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club

• Jackson Wray played his 300th (!) game for Saracens

• Our Foundation launched ‘Sporting Roots’ to support refugees

• SO much young talent to look forward to with plenty of age-grade international call-ups!

- Our England U20’s - Charlie Bracken, Tobias Elliott and Nathan Michelow.

- Our England U18’s - Barnaby Merrett, Olamide Sodeke, Tayo Adegbemile, Charlie West, Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Charlie Griffin

FEBRUARY