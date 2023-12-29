Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 10)

29.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Mako2
Mako1

Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are looking to end the year in style when they welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Men in Black are looking to get their Gallagher Premiership campaign back on track and a win would put them right back in the top four equation before the turn of the year.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has freshened up the starting line-up after a physical encounter against Sale, with seven changes for the visit of Newcastle.

Vunipola will captain the side, and he is joined by Theo Dan and Christian Judge in the front-row. Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard combine in the second-row, with an exciting back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Toby Knight and Andy Christie.

Ivan van Zyl has Manu Vunipola for company as his half-back partner, with a midfield of Olly Hartley and the returning Elliot Daly.

Lucio Cinti will start on the left wing, with Rotimi Segun making his highly anticipated return on the right wing after recovering from a groin injury. Alex Goode will once again be in the 15 shirt.

On the bench there are injury boosts everywhere you look, with Ollie Hoskins, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl all ready to return to action in front of a bumper crowd at StoneX.

Captain Vunipola says Sarries need a big performance this weekend.

“Everyone came back in earlier this week refreshed and ready to hit the ground running with some huge games coming in this next block.

Newcastle are a dangerous side and after reviewing them this week, a lot of their performances have been much stronger than their results might suggest. With the league being so competitive this year we know that every point counts so this is a massive game for us.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Mako Vunipola (c)

2 Theo Dan

3 Christian Judge

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Toby Knight

8 Andy Christie

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Olly Hartley

13 Elliot Daly

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Tom West

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Ben Earl

21 Billy Vunipola

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Tom Parton

News

See all news
Sarries History

35 Years of Saracens Women | Formation and the 1990s

35 years ago, a group of pioneers decided they wanted to start up a performance women’s team for players in North and East London. They decided that Saracens would be the best place to do this and approached the club, only to have their letter thrown immediately in the bin by the club secretary. But, […]

31.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Newcastle 1

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 37-19 Newcastle Falcons

Saracens Men saw out 2023 in style with a 37-19 bonus-point victory over Newcastle Falcons at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black scored five tries to sign off the year when they regained the Gallagher Premiership crown with a win, and in the process move themselves well and truly back in to play-off […]

30.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Mako2

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 10)

Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are looking to end the year in style when they welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Men in Black are looking to get their Gallagher Premiership campaign back on track and a win would put them right back in the top four equation before the turn […]

29.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners