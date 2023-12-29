TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 10)
Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are looking to end the year in style when they welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Men in Black are looking to get their Gallagher Premiership campaign back on track and a win would put them right back in the top four equation before the turn of the year.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has freshened up the starting line-up after a physical encounter against Sale, with seven changes for the visit of Newcastle.
Vunipola will captain the side, and he is joined by Theo Dan and Christian Judge in the front-row. Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard combine in the second-row, with an exciting back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Toby Knight and Andy Christie.
Ivan van Zyl has Manu Vunipola for company as his half-back partner, with a midfield of Olly Hartley and the returning Elliot Daly.
Lucio Cinti will start on the left wing, with Rotimi Segun making his highly anticipated return on the right wing after recovering from a groin injury. Alex Goode will once again be in the 15 shirt.
On the bench there are injury boosts everywhere you look, with Ollie Hoskins, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl all ready to return to action in front of a bumper crowd at StoneX.
Captain Vunipola says Sarries need a big performance this weekend.
“Everyone came back in earlier this week refreshed and ready to hit the ground running with some huge games coming in this next block.
Newcastle are a dangerous side and after reviewing them this week, a lot of their performances have been much stronger than their results might suggest. With the league being so competitive this year we know that every point counts so this is a massive game for us.”
Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:
1 Mako Vunipola (c)
2 Theo Dan
3 Christian Judge
4 Theo McFarland
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Juan Martin Gonzalez
7 Toby Knight
8 Andy Christie
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Manu Vunipola
11 Lucio Cinti
12 Olly Hartley
13 Elliot Daly
14 Rotimi Segun
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Jamie George
17 Tom West
18 Ollie Hoskins
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Ben Earl
21 Billy Vunipola
22 Gareth Simpson
23 Tom Parton