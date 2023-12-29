TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 10)

Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are looking to end the year in style when they welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Men in Black are looking to get their Gallagher Premiership campaign back on track and a win would put them right back in the top four equation before the turn of the year.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has freshened up the starting line-up after a physical encounter against Sale, with seven changes for the visit of Newcastle.

Vunipola will captain the side, and he is joined by Theo Dan and Christian Judge in the front-row. Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard combine in the second-row, with an exciting back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Toby Knight and Andy Christie.

Ivan van Zyl has Manu Vunipola for company as his half-back partner, with a midfield of Olly Hartley and the returning Elliot Daly.

Lucio Cinti will start on the left wing, with Rotimi Segun making his highly anticipated return on the right wing after recovering from a groin injury. Alex Goode will once again be in the 15 shirt.

On the bench there are injury boosts everywhere you look, with Ollie Hoskins, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl all ready to return to action in front of a bumper crowd at StoneX.

Captain Vunipola says Sarries need a big performance this weekend.

“Everyone came back in earlier this week refreshed and ready to hit the ground running with some huge games coming in this next block.

Newcastle are a dangerous side and after reviewing them this week, a lot of their performances have been much stronger than their results might suggest. With the league being so competitive this year we know that every point counts so this is a massive game for us.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Mako Vunipola (c)

2 Theo Dan

3 Christian Judge

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Toby Knight

8 Andy Christie

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Olly Hartley

13 Elliot Daly

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Tom West

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Ben Earl

21 Billy Vunipola

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Tom Parton