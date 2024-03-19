Ben Earl nominated for Six Nations Player of the Championship

Saracens star Ben Earl has been nominated for Player of the Championship after an incredible Guinness Six Nations campaign with England!

Never more instrumental than in England's victory against Ireland, Earl made the most carries of any player in the Guinness Men's Six Nations this year (73), while he recorded the most carry metres (419), metres in contact (127) and defenders beaten (24) of any forward.

His tally of 73 carries was the third most by an England player in any edition of the competition since Billy Vunipola in 2016 (93) and Ben Cohen in 2002 (76).