Saracens announce new partnership with Naked Wines

Saracens is excited to announce a new partnership with Naked Wines as the Official Wine Partner of Saracens Men, Saracens Women and StoneX Stadium.

The award-winning online wine retailer is backed by over 300,000 UK members and is the first Official Wine Partner of the Club. Naked Wines has committed to a multi-year partnership with the six-time Premiership champions.

Launching in a huge week for the club as they host The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a bumper crowd, Naked Wines will be distributing exclusive offers for those in attendance on Saturday for the huge match against Harlequins.

Naked’s wines will be on offer in hospitality suites at StoneX Stadium on match days, and their top team of wine specialists will be based in the Tulip Club to host tasting opportunities.

They will be the presenting partner of players and supporter birthday messages on the Saracens social media channels, which will include special offers for fans on their birthdays from the start of the 2024/25 season.

Naked Wines will be offering a giveaway to celebrate the launch at The Showdown this weekend, with competitions throughout the season including the opportunity to win a year’s supply of wine, and the chance to have lunch with the team and watch them train!

To kick off the partnership, Naked Wines is offering Saracens fans 50% off their first case of wine!

Click here to take advantage.

Emma Kamel, General Manager for Naked Wines UK is excited by the partnership.

“We know our customers are big rugby fans and what better team to partner with than Saracens. We’re really excited to see this partnership go live and for Saracens fans to enjoy our wines for years to come!"

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted to welcome Naked Wines in to the Saracens family.

“We are thrilled to have Naked Wines on board with us as a long-term partner. Our team has already built an enormous respect for Naked Wines during our conversations and we are looking forward to building on our relationship moving forward and creating value for our fans.”

About Naked Wines:

Naked Wines connects everyday wine drinkers with the world's best independent winemakers.

Talented winemakers get the support, funding and freedom they need to make the best wine they've ever made. The wine drinkers who support them get much better wine at much better prices than traditional retail. Their mission is to change the way the whole wine industry works for the better.