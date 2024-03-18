Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens Women's fixtures confirmed for television coverage

18.03.24


Fixturesconfirmed
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the television picks for the remainder of the regular season, with Saracens Women featuring live on TNT Sports in Round 17 and Round 18.

Our Round 17 fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury will now kick-off at 12 noon on 25 May, as we welcome the league leaders to StoneX for the last home fixture of the regular season.

All matches in the final round of Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 2 June. TNT Sports will again be covering Saracens Women, as Alex Austerberry's side make the trip to Franklin's Gardens to face Loughborough Lightning.

Details have also been confirmed for the semi-finals, which will take place on Sunday 9 June. The first semi-final at 2pm will pit the team that finishes second in the league phase against the side that finishes third, while the second semi-final will be hosted by the side that finishes top against the team that finishes fourth, at 4.30pm, with both fixtures live on TNT Sports.

Confirmed Saracens Women's Allianz PWR fixtures and kick-off times:

Saturday 11 May - Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women - 2.30pm, StoneX Stadium

Sunday 19 May - Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women - 3pm, Sandy Park, Live on TNT Sports

Saturday 25 May - Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury - 12pm, StoneX Stadium, Live on TNT Sports

Sunday 2 June - Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women - 3pm, cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Live on TNT Sports

