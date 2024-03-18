Saracens Women's fixtures confirmed for television coverage

Our Round 17 fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury will now kick-off at 12 noon on 25 May, as we welcome the league leaders to StoneX for the last home fixture of the regular season.

All matches in the final round of Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 2 June. TNT Sports will again be covering Saracens Women, as Alex Austerberry's side make the trip to Franklin's Gardens to face Loughborough Lightning.

Details have also been confirmed for the semi-finals, which will take place on Sunday 9 June. The first semi-final at 2pm will pit the team that finishes second in the league phase against the side that finishes third, while the second semi-final will be hosted by the side that finishes top against the team that finishes fourth, at 4.30pm, with both fixtures live on TNT Sports.

Confirmed Saracens Women's Allianz PWR fixtures and kick-off times:

Saturday 11 May - Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women - 2.30pm, StoneX Stadium

Sunday 19 May - Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women - 3pm, Sandy Park, Live on TNT Sports

Saturday 25 May - Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury - 12pm, StoneX Stadium, Live on TNT Sports

Sunday 2 June - Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women - 3pm, cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Live on TNT Sports